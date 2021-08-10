Erik Cais celebrated turning 22 by winning the Polish championship MARMA Rajd Rzeszowski last weekend.

With Jindřiška Žáková co-driving, Cais – who was competing in his Yacco ACCR Team-entered Ford Fiesta Rally2 – edged out fellow ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member Miko Marczyk with Grzegorz Grzyb in third place.



Cais was using the event to prepare for Barum Czech Rally Zlín, his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship from August 27-29.



Photo:Gabapix/Facebook.com/erikcaisrally

