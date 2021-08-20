Home hero Jan Kopecký fears his reign as King of Zlín could be under threat.

With a record eight outright event wins on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship, Kopecký is the recognised master of Moravia.



However, ahead of next week’s 50th edition of the sealed-surface classic, the 2013 ERC champion isn’t taking more success for granted.



“Winning is the goal but for sure it will not be easy,” said the Škoda stalwart. “I am not doing the rallies so often nowadays, just some rallies in Czech and a few in Hungary, no more world or European championship events so this will be a little more difficult. But hopefully I can be on the pace. The whole team has to be ready and I believe we are.”



Kopecký has also highlighted the potential for changeable conditions.



“Barum is difficult when it’s dry but even more difficult when it’s raining because it’s very slippery and the grip is changing every centimetre,” he said. “For sure it will be easier for me if the weather is constant. If it’s dry or raining it doesn’t really matter. But if the weather is changeable then it can be tricky, especially for the tyre choice.”

