Crews will be tested on 15 stages over a competitive distance of 210.92 kilometres when the 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín takes place from August 27-29.

ClickHEREto view the itinerary for round four of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

ERC All aboard for Azores: ERC counter’s updated logo unveiled 11 HOURS AGO

ERC Zooming to Zlin: Polasek’s first ERC3 Junior season still all about learning 17 HOURS AGO