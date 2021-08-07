Andreas Mikkelsen will have a new co-driver by his side when he resumes his bid for FIA European Rally Championship glory on Barum Czech Rally Zlín later this month.

After guiding Mikkelsen to within a point of the ERC lead on Rally di Roma Capitale last month, Ola Fløene has called time on his long-term partnership with his fellow Norwegian to focus on his burgeoning cross-country navigating exploits.



Mikkelsen and Fløene first worked together on an event in the UK, the Quinton Stages Rally, in July 2006, which took place shortly after Mikkelsen turned 17. Although Mikkelsen has worked with Mikko Markkula and Anders Jæger for periods since then Fløene, 52, has been a permanent fixture in their Toksport WRT Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



“I am sure you will do amazing in your rally raid programme and thank you for your great work, emotions and history we have shared together side by side since 2006,” Mikkelsen wrote on Facebook.



Their final event together in Rome wasn’t the celebration they’d hoped for after Mikkelsen struggled for form on the back of a short test and limited recent Tarmac experience. They eventually finished eighth on what was their event debut after overcoming a fifth-gear spin on the final stage.

