Barum Czech Rally Zlín fans can celebrate the event turning 50 by purchasing a unique collectors’ model.

IXO Models has released a Škoda Fabia R5 Evo to 1:43 scale ahead of the jubilee edition of the FIA European Rally Championship round from August 27-29.



A total of 500 scale replica Fabias have been produced. Click HERE for more information.

