Oscar Solberg will get another gilt-edged opportunity to pilot an accessible and fun-to-drive rally car when the FIA European Rally Championship continues in Czech Republic later this month.

Solberg is contesting the FIA ERC Junior Championship for new-generation Rally3 cars on Pirelli tyres and Barum Czech Rally Zlín will mark his third event behind the wheel of an M-Sport Poland-run Ford Fiesta Rally3.



“I’m learning and understanding all the time and the car is fun to drive,” Solberg said following last month’s Rally di Roma Capitale. “If I could do this rally again next week I could be faster because I would know exactly what do to.”



Following a debut podium on Rally Liepāja, Solberg was forced to retire from second place in class on Rally di Roma Capitale on the very last stage due to a technical issue.



Barum Czech Rally Zlín takes place from August 27-29.

