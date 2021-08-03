Dominik Stříteský made his point in more ways than one when he made his FIA European Rally Championship on last month’s Rally di Roma Capitale.

The rising Czech talent, 21, is in his first season competing at Rally2 level but belied his lack of experience to finish P15 among the ERC contenders in Italy.



“It was very difficult, it’s our first time here in Roma and we are learning,” said the ACA Škoda Vančík Motorsport driver. “We tried to find a good pace and improve our skills. We finished, that’s important.”



Ex-karter Stříteský will continue his ERC campaign on his home event, Barum Czech Rally Zlín, which takes place from August 27-29.

