ETCR

Pure ETCR : Highlights from the first finals ever as Mikel Azcona and CUPRA make Touring Car history

Mikel Azcona and CUPRA made Touring Car history in Vallelunga as they were the winners of the inaugural event of the PURE ETCR series. Azcona’s teammate Jordi Gené made it a CUPRA one-two, while Rodrigo Baptista finished third for Romeo Ferraris M1RA.

00:04:17, an hour ago