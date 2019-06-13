French Law - English Language (Part 2)

Cancellation.

A minimum term may apply and your contract may automatically renew for the same amount of time as the minimum term. Please refer to our FAQs which are available at for further information. If your Eurosport Pass automatically renews, you can prevent it from automatically renewing at any time. For further details on your rights to do this, please refer to our FAQs which are available at . To the extent permitted by applicable law, payments made to us are non-refundable and we do not provide refunds or credits for any partial subscription periods or unwatched Eurosport Content. To prevent your subscription from automatically renewing, click on the "Cancel Subscription" link under the “Subscription” tab on your "Account" page which can be accessed by clicking on the person icon by logging in via the login box on the right hand side of our website.

If you signed up to Eurosport Player using your account with a third party and wish to cancel your Eurosport Player subscription, you will need to do so through such third party, for example by visiting your account with the applicable third party and turning off auto-renew, or unsubscribing from the Eurosport Player service through that third party. Billing information about your Eurosport Player subscription will be provided to you by the third party and may be available by visiting your account with the applicable third party.

Eurosport Player service.

1. Age Restrictions. You must be 18 years of age, or the age of majority in your province, territory or country, to subscribe to certain Eurosport Content. Minors may only use the Eurosport Player service under the supervision of an adult.

2. Personal Use Only. The Eurosport Player service and any content viewed through the Eurosport Player service are for your personal and non-commercial use only. During your Eurosport Player subscription we grant you a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable, license to access the Eurosport Player service and view Eurosport Content. Except for the foregoing limited license, no right, title or interest shall be transferred to you. You agree not to use the Eurosport Player service for public performances.

3. Changes to the Eurosport Player service. Dplay shall regularly make changes to the Eurosport Player service, including the content library, which may also require periods of maintenance and repair.

We may vary, replace or withdraw any service, feature or functionality or channel or content provided as part of a service at any time.

It may not be practical for us to notify you in advance of all periods of maintenance and repair and/or content changes, for example where you have purchased a Eurosport Pass that provides you with access to the Eurosport Player service for a short period of time. You should keep checking the website for details of what Eurosport Content is available.

If we need to make a significant change to the service you have paid for, we will aim to notify you within 30 days in advance of such changes in accordance with these Terms of Use.

In relation to any service you have paid for which hasn’t yet expired, we will try to make sure that changes to our service or prices will not adversely affect you during the relevant usage period. If you have selected a subscription package that automatically renews at the end of a usage period, we will aim to notify you of any changes that are likely to significantly affect you during a future usage period at least 30 days before the start of that period so you can cancel the service before the period begins. If you do not cancel your subscription to the Eurosport Player service after we have notified you about any changes and before these changes take place, and you continue to use the service, we will take that as your acceptance of the amended service.

If we have to make a significant change to the service you have paid for which will adversely affect you during your usage period, we will give you notice and the right to terminate the service.

4. Restrictions on availability of Content. Some Eurosport Content may only be available on a restricted basis (“Content Titles”). The limitations that apply may include restrictions on the number of Content Titles per account, the maximum number of devices that can contain Content Titles, the time period within which you will need to begin viewing Content Titles and how long the Content Titles will remain accessible. The limitations may also depend on the subscription plan you choose and any restrictions imposed by our commercial partners. You may be limited on the number of Eurosport Player Devices that you will be able to register against and/or use at the same time to access the Eurosport Player service. If a limitation on the number of Eurosport Player Devices applies, you may be limited in the number of times and periods that you will be able to swap your registered Eurosport Player Devices. To the extent permitted by applicable law, we do not provide refunds or credits for any interruptions caused by any limitations to the availability of any Eurosport Content. See the FAQs available at for more information about access to Eurosport Player outside your Country of Residence.

5. Your Use of the Eurosport Player service. You agree to use the Eurosport Player service, including all features and functionalities associated therewith, in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations, or other restrictions on use of the service or content therein. You agree not to access and view Eurosport Player using a virtual proxy network nor to archive, download in a permanent manner, reproduce, distribute, modify, display, perform, publish, license, create derivative works from, offer for sale, or use (except as explicitly authorised in these Terms of Use) content and information contained on or obtained from or through the Eurosport Player service. You also agree not to: circumvent, remove, alter, deactivate, degrade or thwart any of the content protections in the Eurosport Player service; use any robot, spider, scraper or other automated means to access the Eurosport Player service; decompile, reverse engineer or disassemble any software or other products or processes accessible through the Eurosport Player service; insert any code or product or manipulate the content of the Eurosport Player service in any way; use any data mining, data gathering or extraction method; or transfer content to any unauthorised devices or attempt to access the service or content via any media or device other than your registered Eurosport Player Devices. In addition, you agree not to upload, post, e-mail or otherwise send or transmit any material designed to interrupt, destroy or limit the functionality of any computer software or hardware or telecommunications equipment associated with the Eurosport Player service, including any software viruses or any other computer code, files or programs. We may terminate or restrict your use of our service if you violate these Terms of Use or are engaged in illegal or fraudulent use of the service.

6. Your internet connection and Eurosport Player Devices.

The quality of the display of the Eurosport Content may vary from device to device, and may be affected by a variety of factors, such as your location, the bandwidth available through and/or speed of your internet connection. Availability is subject to your internet service and device capabilities. Not all content is available in all formats and not all subscription plans allow you to receive content in all formats. From time to time a device manufacturer or the provider of a device operating system may impose changes that limit or restrict your use of Eurosport Player on that device. If this happens we will try to notify you of these changes in advance, but as we have no control over these manufacturers and providers it may not always be possible to do so.

For security reasons and to protect the rights of our content partners, Eurosport Player may not be supported on a device where limitations included within the device operating system have been removed or tampered with (known as ‘jail-breaking’).

You are responsible for all internet access charges. Remember that streaming audio-visual content can use up a lot of data. Please check with your internet provider for information on possible internet data usage charges. The time it takes to begin watching Eurosport Content will vary based on a number of factors, including your location, available bandwidth at the time, the content you have selected and the configuration of your Eurosport Player Device.

You may wish to check that your Eurosport Player Device and/or browsers are compatible with the Eurosport Player service prior to any subscription you may wish to make to Eurosport Player. Details about compatibility can be found in the FAQs at .

We would recommend that if you are accessing Eurosport Player via a third party app store, you accept any updates to the app as and when they become available. This may also require you to update your device operating system.

7. Eurosport Player Software. Eurosport Player software is developed by, or for, Dplay and is designed to enable viewing of Eurosport Content through Eurosport Player Devices. Eurosport Player software may vary by device and medium, and functionalities and features may also differ between devices and country by country. You acknowledge that the use of the service may require third party software that is subject to third party licenses.

Security.

Your Eurosport Player account is personal to you ("Account Owner") and as the Account Owner you are the only person who has access to and control over it. To maintain control over the account and to prevent anyone from accessing the account (which would include information on viewing history for the account and any Payment Method), the Account Owner should maintain control over the Eurosport Player Devices that are used to access the service and not reveal the password nor details of any Payment Method associated with the account to anyone. You are responsible for updating and maintaining the accuracy of the information you provide to us relating to your account. We can terminate your account or place your account on hold in order to protect you, Dplay or our partners from identity theft or other fraudulent activity.

Miscellaneous.

1. Governing Law and Jurisdiction. These Terms of Use shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of France. These terms will not limit any consumer protection rights that you may be entitled to under the mandatory laws of your country of residence. However, if you do not live in France, you will be able to bring a claim in the courts of your country of residence under the applicable laws of your country of residence. In addition, please note that disputes may be submitted for online resolution to the European Commission Online Dispute Resolution platform available at . In addition, if you live in France, in accordance with consumer law, we offer you access to an alternative dispute resolution mechanism. Our mediator is Medicys, whose address is 73 boulevard de Clichy, 75009 Paris, France and whose website address is /.

2. Liability. By signing up to these Terms of Use and using any part of the Eurosport Player service and content, you agree that you will be responsible for your actions and omissions. The service may present links to third party websites, ads or offers not owned or controlled by us – we are not responsible for these sites, ads or offers. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we and our associated companies and agents exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising from:

a. any use of Eurosport Player which isn’t authorised by us;

b. ending, suspending or restricting the Eurosport Player service or content or any part of the Eurosport Player service or content in accordance with these Terms of Use;

c. any malfunction or interruption to the service due to unforeseeable circumstances constitutive of force majeure events that prevent us from fulfilling our obligations to you;

d. any delay, failure, act or default in relation to the provision of the Eurosport Player service and the content due to a force majeure event;

e. errors, viruses or bugs present in or arising from your use of the Eurosport Player service which do not result from our failure to perform our obligations under these Terms of Use;

f. incompatibility of the Eurosport Player service or content with any other software or hardware; and

g. any act or default of any third party supplier, device manufacturer or provider of a device operating system, which are beyond the reasonable control of Dplay and constitute a force majeure event.

To the extent permitted by applicable law, we do not provide refunds or credits for any interruptions to any content provided by a commercial partner as part of any Eurosport Bundled Pass (if a Eurosport Bundled Pass is available in your country of residence, further details on such pass can be found on our website at ). Please contact the relevant commercial partner for further details.

We are not permitted to exclude our liability for certain matters. This clause shall not affect any such liability that we have to you. If you require any advice on your legal rights, you can refer to your national consumer organisation.

Our rights to cancel. We can cancel your agreement with us (or any part of it) at any time.

If we cancel your agreement with us (or any part of it) after you have paid to use the service, we will give you as much advance notice as is reasonably practicable and, at our sole discretion, you will either: (i) have access to that part of the service to which the payment relates for the remainder of your usage period; or (ii) be issued a refund for any usage period remaining after the date of termination.

In any event, we may immediately suspend or restrict your use of all or any part of the service and/or content without refunding or compensating you if:

a. you fail to make a payment you owe us or if your Payment Method fails;

b. you breach these Terms of Use, although for non-serious breaches we will first give you an opportunity to put things right which you will need to do within 7 days;

c. we suspect or believe that you’ve committed or may be committing fraudulent activity against us or against any other person or organisation through your or their use of the service or Eurosport Content, for example, you have copied our streams on to another website;

d. you have acted towards our staff or agents in a way which we reasonably consider to be inappropriate or unacceptable and sufficiently serious to justify restricting or ending your use of our service;

e. you purchase a Eurosport Pass using a virtual proxy network;

f. you use the Eurosport Player service in a manner that may negatively influence the reputation and/or business of Dplay, our affiliates, our commercial partners, any Payment Processors and/or any other third party who is performing services on our behalf in relation to Eurosport Player; or

g. it is not reasonably avoidable due to technical or operational reasons which are beyond our reasonable control and are constitutive of a force majeure event.

4. Unsolicited Materials. Dplay does not accept unsolicited materials or ideas for Eurosport Content, and is not responsible for the similarity of any of its content or programming in any media to materials or ideas transmitted to it or any of its affiliates.

5. Customer Support. To find more information about our service and its features or if you need assistance with your account, please contact our Customer Support team. Details on how you can contact them can be found in the FAQs at . In the event of any conflict between these Terms of Use and information provided by our Customer Support team, these Terms of Use will take precedence.

6. Survival. If any provision or provisions of these Terms of Use shall be held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable, the validity, legality and enforceability of the remaining provisions shall remain in full force and effect.

7. Waiver. To the extent we fail to or decide not to exercise any right of claim against you to which we are entitled, this will not constitute a waiver of that right unless otherwise indicated to you in writing.

8. Transfer of rights. The agreement between us and you is personal to you and no third party is entitled to benefit under it. You agree we can transfer our rights and obligations under these Terms of Use to any company, firm or person provided that the service will not reduce as a result of such transfer. You may not transfer your rights or obligations under these Terms of Use to anyone else.

9. Changes to Terms of Use. Dplay may, from time to time, change these Terms of Use. We will aim to notify you at least 30 days before these new Terms of Use apply to you unless the changes need to be implemented quickly for security, legal or regulatory reasons in which case we will notify you of the changes as soon as we can. If you continue to use the Eurosport Player service following any change to these Terms of Use, we will take this as your acceptance of the amended Terms of Use. The most up to date Terms of Use will always be available via the Eurosport Player website and when we notify you that the Terms of Use are changing we recommend you print the latest version for your records. If the change disadvantages you we may, if appropriate, also give you the opportunity to cancel your subscription before the changes are effective.

10. Electronic Communications. If we need to contact you, (including to give ‘notice’ as described in these Terms of Use), we will do so electronically, for example, via email or a notice ‘pushed’ to your device. Notifications will be deemed to have been delivered on the day they are sent. We’ll send notices to you using the contact details you have given us, so please make sure you have provided us with accurate contact details, and keep us up to date if they change.

Last Updated: June 2018