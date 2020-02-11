EUROSPORT PASS INFORMATION (SWEDEN)

Information on how to line up a different Eurosport Pass that starts after your current Eurosport Pass comes to an end can be found in section 2.

If you purchase a Eurosport Pass directly from us you agree: (a) we will provide you with access to your Eurosport Pass (and the Eurosport Content available through that Eurosport Pass) immediately; and (b) where we get your consent when you sign up, you waive any statutory right you may have to: (i) change your mind about your Eurosport Pass; and (ii) receive a refund within any applicable cooling off period.

Please note, if you access Eurosport Player or purchase a Eurosport Pass through a third party (e.g. via an app store or one of our other third party partners), your payment will be to that third party and you will be subject to that third party’s terms. Important information on billing and renewal will be detailed in the third party’s terms and conditions. More information on this can be found in our Terms of Use.

1. OUR EUROSPORT PASSES

1.1 EUROSPORT MONTHLY PASS

What is a Eurosport Monthly Pass?

A Eurosport Monthly Pass gives you access to live and on-demand Eurosport Content for a minimum term of one month.

Will it auto-renew?

Yes. It will automatically renew each month, unless you cancel your subscription before the end of a free period of access or before your next month’s access is due to begin .

When do we take payment?

Your payment method will be charged on the day you sign up for a Eurosport Monthly Pass (and then on or around the same day of each renewal month after that) unless we tell you otherwise (for example, where a free period of access applies, see below).

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Monthly Pass with a free period of access:

we will take your payment details on the day you sign up but we will not charge you until the end of the free period of access;

your Eurosport Monthly Pass will automatically convert to a paid subscription at the end of the free period of access; and

your chosen method of payment will be charged on the day of automatic conversion (and then on or around the same day each month after that).

How long is my access?

A Eurosport Monthly Pass gives you access for a minimum term of one month. The minimum term begins each month on the date that we take payment for that month’s access.

Your Eurosport Monthly Pass will continue unless cancelled in line with our Terms of Use at www.eurosportplayer.com/terms, as further described below.

How do I cancel?

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Monthly Pass with a free period of access, you can cancel your subscription at any time before the free period of access ends by visiting Your Account and following the online prompts to cancel auto-renew. You will continue to have access until the end of the free period of access and no payment will be taken.

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Monthly Pass with a free period of access and this has automatically converted to a paid subscription or, if you have signed up for a Eurosport Monthly Pass without a free period of access, you can cancel your subscription at any time before your next month’s access is due to begin by visiting Your Account and following the online prompts to cancel auto-renew. You will continue to have access to the relevant Eurosport Content until the end of the month you have paid for and no refund will be given. No further payments will be taken after that.

If you signed up for a Eurosport Monthly Pass through a third party (for example via an app store or one of our partners) and wish to cancel your subscription, you will need to do so through that third party. For example, you may need to visit your account with a third party and turn off auto-renew for Eurosport Player.

1.2 EUROSPORT ANNUAL PASS

What is a Eurosport Annual Pass?

A Eurosport Annual Pass gives you access to live and on-demand Eurosport Content for one year.

How long is my access?

A Eurosport Annual Pass gives you access for a minimum term of one year. The minimum term begins on the date that you sign up for your Eurosport Annual Pass (whether or not your subscription starts with a free period of access) (the “Initial 12 Month Period”).

Your Eurosport Annual Pass will continue unless cancelled in line with our Terms of Use at www.eurosportplayer.com/terms, as further described below.

Will it auto-renew?

Yes. It will automatically renew at the end of the Initial 12 Month Period on a monthly rolling basis unless you cancel your subscription at any time before the end of your free period of access or before the end of the Initial 12 Month Period. After the Initial 12 Month Period, it will automatically renew each month, unless cancelled before your next month’s access is due to begin.

When do we take payment?

Unless we tell you otherwise (for example, where a free period of access applies, see below), your payment method will be charged with your first payment on the day that you sign up for a Eurosport Annual Pass.

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Annual Pass with a free period of access:

we will take your payment details on the day you sign up but we will not charge you until the end of the free period of access;

your Eurosport Annual Pass will automatically convert to a paid subscription at the end of the free period of access; and

your chosen method of payment will be charged with your first payment on the day of automatic conversion.

For a Eurosport Annual Pass payable upfront, your first payment to us gives you access to Eurosport Player until the end of the Initial 12 Month Period (inclusive of any free period of access). No further payments will be taken from you during the remainder of the Initial 12 Month Period.

For a Eurosport Annual Pass payable in monthly instalments, your first payment to us gives you access to Eurosport Player for the first month of the Initial 12 Month Period (after any free period of access). You will then be charged monthly, on or around the same day each month after that, for the remainder of the Initial 12 Month Period.

At the end of the Initial 12 Month Period, your Eurosport Annual Pass will automatically renew on a monthly rolling basis so there might be a change in the timing of your payments. Your payment method will be charged on the day that your Eurosport Annual Pass first automatically renews and then on or around the same day each month after that.

How do I cancel?

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Annual Pass with a free period of access, you can cancel your subscription at any time before the free period of access ends by visiting Your Account and following the online prompts to cancel auto-renew. You will continue to have access until the end of the free period of access and no payment will be taken.

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Annual Pass with a free period of access and this has automatically converted to a paid subscription, or if you have signed up for a Eurosport Annual Pass without a free period of access, you can cancel your subscription at any time by visiting Your Account and following the online prompts to cancel auto-renew. The effect of cancellation will change depending on when you choose to cancel:

During the Initial 12 Month Period:

Eurosport Annual Pass with a single up-front payment: If you cancel your subscription at any time before the end of the Initial 12 Month Period but after any free period of access, you will continue to have access to the relevant Eurosport Content until the end of the Initial 12 Month Period. No refund will be given. No further payments will be taken after that.

Eurosport Annual Pass payable in 12 monthly instalments: If you cancel your subscription at any time before the end of the Initial 12 Month Period but after any free period of access, you will continue to have access to the relevant Eurosport Content until the end of the Initial 12 Month Period. You will still have to pay all instalments due and not yet paid in the Initial 12 Month Period. No further payments will be taken after that.

After the Initial 12 Month Period:

If you cancel your subscription at any time after the end of the Initial 12 Month Period you will continue to have access to the relevant Eurosport Content until the end of the month you have paid for and no refund will be given in respect of that month. No further payments will be taken after that.

If you signed up for a Eurosport Annual Pass through a third party (for example via an app or one of our partners) and wish to cancel your subscription, you will need to do so through that third party. For example, you may need to visit your account with a third party and turn off auto-renew for Eurosport Player.

1.3 EUROSPORT EVENT PASS

A Eurosport Event Pass gives you access to one or more specific sporting event(s) only, for example a single tournament or match.

Your Eurosport Event Pass will not automatically renew and it will only allow you to access the specific sporting event(s) available as part of that Eurosport Event Pass for the period specified to you on purchase.

Your payment method will be charged on the day you sign up for a Eurosport Event Pass.

1.4 EUROSPORT DAY PASS

A Eurosport Day Pass gives you access to live and on-demand Eurosport Content for a consecutive 24-hour period from the date and time of your purchase.

Your Eurosport Day Pass will not automatically renew.

Your payment method will be charged on the day you sign up for a Eurosport Day Pass.

2. LINING UP A DIFFERENT EUROSPORT PASS TO START WHEN YOUR CURRENT EUROSPORT PASS COMES TO AN END

You can line up a different Eurosport Pass that you can schedule to take effect when your current Eurosport Pass comes to an end. For example, you may decide to switch from a Monthly to an Annual Pass, or to take advantage of a promotional price or special offer for which you are eligible.

Once you have lined up a new Eurosport Pass, you will be able to see the details of your current Eurosport Pass and your upcoming Eurosport Pass in the Manage Subscription section of Your Account.

When can I line up a different Eurosport Pass?

You can line up a different Eurosport Pass when:

(i) you subscribe directly from us; and

(ii) you are eligible to do so.

We will provide details of when you are eligible to line up a different Eurosport Pass, including to take advantage of an offer, before you subscribe.

This feature is not available when you subscribe through a third party (e.g. via an app store or one of our third party partners).

When you line up a different Eurosport Pass during your current subscription, auto-renew will automatically be cancelled on your current Eurosport Pass. Your new Eurosport Pass will not activate straight away but will take effect at the end of your current subscription period.

When do we take payment?

Payment for your new Eurosport Pass will be taken on the date that it takes effect, using your chosen payment method. This will be the day after the current subscription period of your Eurosport Pass comes to an end.

If the Eurosport Pass you have lined up has a free period of access, the free period of access shall commence the day after your current Eurosport Pass comes to an end. Payment for your new Eurosport Pass will then be taken immediately following that free period of access.

Future payments will depend on the type of Eurosport Pass you have lined up. See section 1 above for payment details in respect of the different Eurosport Passes available.

Can I change my mind about the new Eurosport Pass?

You can cancel a new Eurosport Pass at any time before it takes effect by visiting Your Account and following the online prompts to cancel an upcoming pass. You will continue to have access to your current Eurosport Pass until the end of your current subscription period.

Updated April 2020