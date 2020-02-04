INFORMATION ABOUT MY DATA

We are Dplay Entertainment Limited, registered in England with company number 09615785 whose registered office is at Chiswick Park Building 2, 566 Chiswick High Road, London W4 5YB, United Kingdom, and we are the data controller of the personal information that we collect from you. We provide a range of free and paid-for services, such as Eurosport and Eurosport Player (together, the "Services").

We take privacy extremely seriously and wish to be as transparent as possible about how we process your personal information. By clicking the 'Access my data' link in the 'Personal Data' section of your 'Account', you can easily access certain personal information that we process about you. Here, we briefly explain how we use that personal information.

There may be some personal information that we hold about you that is not available via the 'Access my data' link; for example, any interactions you have had with our customer service team. If you would like to access any other personal information that we hold about you, please contact our Privacy Office at DPO@discovery.com (or datenschutz@joyn.de in Germany) or contact our customer service team by clicking on the 'Contact us' or 'Live chat' links in the 'Help' area of the site.

Further information about what personal information we process about you, and how we use it, can be found in our Privacy Policy. Please note that all definitions used here cross-refer to defined terms in our Privacy Policy.

Your personal information and how we use it

In the table below, we have set out the categories of personal information that we provide to you when you click on the 'Access my data' link, and a brief explanation of how we use them. Broadly though, we use your personal information where it is necessary in order for us to fulfil a contract that we have with you, where it is required in our legitimate interests or for us to comply with our legal obligations or where it is permitted because you have provided your consent.

Category of personal information How we use that personal information Full name and e-mail address - To create and manage your account.

- Service and account administration requirements, such as where we need to contact you for reasons related to the Services. - To detect and prevent fraud. - To make sure that you, and others, see relevant content when using social media platforms (we explain this further below and in our Privacy Policy). - To send you marketing, where we are permitted to do so. Marketing preferences - To make sure that we only send you marketing where we are permitted to do so. Country/territory - To show you content that is available in your country, and to make sure that you are given access to that content when you travel (if we are required to do so). User ID - To understand how you access our Services and the devices that you use to access our Services. Details about your subscription - To manage your account and administer the Services. - To understand how you use the Services (for example, when you last logged into your Account), so that we can continue to optimise and improve our Services. Payment details - To administer the Services and process your payment. - To detect and prevent fraud.

We also process your personal information for legal reasons, as described in our Privacy Policy.

We do not process your personal information for the purposes of automated decision making or profiling of the type referred to in Article 22(1) and Article 22(4) of the General Data Protection Regulation.

How we share your personal information and who we share it with

We share your personal information in the following circumstances:

Third-party service providers: When we share personal information with third-party service companies to facilitate or to provide certain services on our behalf; including IT infrastructure companies and payment service providers.

Group companies: We may provide your personal information to our subsidiaries or affiliated companies for the purpose of processing personal information on our behalf to provide the Services to you.

Compliance with laws and legal proceedings: When we respond to court orders, or legal process, or to establish or exercise our legal rights or defend against legal claims. When we believe in our sole discretion it is necessary to share information in order to investigate, prevent or take actions against illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the physical safety of any person, violations of our Terms of Use, or as otherwise required by law.

Merger or acquisition: When we need to transfer information about you if we are acquired by or merged with another company.

Social media platforms: We share certain personal information with social media platforms; for example, when we use custom audience tools to serve relevant advertising, and when we include features on our Services which allow you to easily share our content on those platforms.

International transfers

When transferring personal information outside the UK or the EEA, we either:

include the standard contractual data protection clauses approved by the European Commission for transferring personal information outside the EEA into our contracts with those third parties (these are the clauses approved under Article 46(2) of the GDPR);

(where relevant and where the recipient is based in the US), ensure that they are part of the Privacy Shield which requires them to provide similar protection to personal information shared between Europe and the US; or

ensure that the country in which your personal information will be handled has been deemed "adequate" by the European Commission under Article 45 of the GDPR.

Data Retention

We will retain your personal information for as long as we need to use it for the reasons set out here and in our Privacy Policy. We will delete personal information relating to a paid subscription 5 years after your subscription ends if you do not have a live and valid entitlement to our Services and you have not logged into your account for 5 years except where we need to keep any personal information to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce our agreements.

Your rights

You have certain rights in relation to your personal information: you have the right of access, the right of rectification, the right to erasure, the right to restrict processing, the right to data portability and the right to object. These rights do not apply in all circumstances; if you exercise any of your rights and we consider that they do not apply or there is an exception to them, we will tell you this when responding to your request.

In the EEA, you also have the right to lodge a complaint with local data protection authorities if you believe we have not complied with applicable data protection laws. The local authority differs depending on your country. Further details of your rights, and a list of data protection authorities can be found in our Privacy Policy.