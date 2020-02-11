Pass Information

You can find out key details of our available Eurosport Passes in section 1 below.

Information on how to line up a different Eurosport Pass that starts after your current Eurosport Pass comes to an end can be found in section 2 .

If you purchase a Eurosport Pass directly from us you agree: (a) we will provide you with access to your Eurosport Pass (and the Eurosport Content available through that Eurosport Pass) immediately; and (b) where we get your consent when you sign up, you waive any statutory right you may have to: (i) change your mind about your Eurosport Pass; and (ii) receive a refund within any applicable cooling off period.

Please note, if you access Eurosport Player or purchase a Eurosport Pass through a third party (e.g. via an app store or one of our other third party partners), your payment will be to that third party and you will be subject to that third party’s terms. Important information on billing and renewal will be detailed in the third party’s terms and conditions. More information on this can be found in our Terms of Use .

1. Our Eurosport Passes

1.1 EUROSPORT MONTHLY PASS

What is a Eurosport Monthly Pass?

A Eurosport Monthly Pass gives you access to live and on-demand Eurosport Content for a minimum term of one month.

Will it auto-renew?

Yes. It will automatically renew each month, unless you cancel your subscription before your next month’s access is due to begin or before the end of a free period of access.

When do we take payment?

Your payment method will be charged on the day you sign up for a Eurosport Monthly Pass (and then on or around the same day of each renewal month after that) unless we tell you otherwise (for example, where a free period of access applies, see below).

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Monthly Pass with a free period of access:

we will take your payment details on the day you sign up but we will not charge you until the end of the free period of access;

your Eurosport Monthly Pass will automatically convert to a paid subscription at the end of the free period of access; and

your chosen method of payment will be charged on the day of automatic conversion (and then on or around the same day each month after that).

How long is my access?

A Eurosport Monthly Pass gives you access for a minimum term of one month. The minimum term begins each month on the date that we take payment for that month’s access.

Your Eurosport Monthly Pass will continue unless cancelled in line with our Terms of Use, as further described below.

How do I cancel?

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Monthly Pass with a free period of access, you can cancel your subscription at any time before the free period of access ends by visiting your Account and following the online prompts to cancel auto-renew. You will continue to have access until the end of the free period of access and no payment will be taken.

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Monthly Pass with a free period of access and this has automatically converted to a paid subscription, or if you have signed up for a Eurosport Monthly Pass without a free period of access, you can cancel your subscription at any time before your next month’s access is due to begin by visiting your Account and following the online prompts to cancel auto-renew. You will continue to have access to the relevant Eurosport Content until the end of the month you have paid for and no refund will be given. No further payments will be taken after that.

If you signed up for a Eurosport Monthly Pass through a third party (for example via an app store or one of our partners) and wish to cancel your subscription, you will need to do so through that third party. For example, you may need to visit your account with a third party and turn off auto-renew for Eurosport Player.

1.2 EUROSPORT ANNUAL PASS

What is a Eurosport Annual Pass?

A Eurosport Annual Pass gives you access to live and on-demand Eurosport Content for a minimum term of one year.

Will it auto-renew?

Yes. It will automatically renew each year, unless you cancel your subscription before your next year's access is due to begin or before the end of a free period of access.

When do we take payment?

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Annual Pass that is payable by way of a yearly, upfront payment, your payment method will be charged on the day that you sign up (and then on or around the same day of each renewal year after that) unless we tell you otherwise (for example, where a free period of access applies, see below).

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Annual Pass that is payable in instalments, your payment method will be charged with your first instalment on the day that you sign up (and then on around the same day of each month after that for the remainder of the year and in each renewal year) unless we tell you otherwise (for example, where a free period of access applies, see below).

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Annual Pass with a free period of access:

we will take your payment details on the day you sign up but we will not charge you until the end of the free period of access;

your Eurosport Annual Pass will automatically convert to a paid subscription at the end of the free period of access; and

your chosen method of payment will be charged on the day of automatic conversion (and then, in the case of a Eurosport Annual Pass that is payable by way of a yearly, upfront payment, on or around the same day each year after that and, in the case of a Eurosport Annual Pass that is payable in instalments, on or around the same day each month after that for the remainder of the year and in each renewal year).

How long is my access?

A Eurosport Annual Pass gives you access for a minimum term of one year.

In the case of a Eurosport Annual Pass that is payable by way of a yearly, upfront payment, the minimum term begins, each year, on the date that we take your payment.

In the case of a Eurosport Annual Pass that is payable in instalments, the minimum term begins, each year, on the date that we take the first instalment payment for that year of access.

Your Eurosport Annual Pass will continue unless cancelled in line with our Terms of Use, as further described below.

How do I cancel?

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Annual Pass with a free period of access, you can cancel your subscription at any time before the free period of access ends by visiting your Account and following the online prompts to cancel auto-renew. You will continue to have access until the end of the free period of access and no payment will be taken.

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Annual Pass with a free period of access and this has automatically converted to a paid subscription, or if you have signed up for a Eurosport Annual Pass without a free period of access, you can cancel your subscription at any time before your next year’s access is due to begin by visiting your Account and following the online prompts to cancel auto-renew.

If you have signed up to a Eurosport Annual Pass that is payable by way of a yearly, upfront payment, you will continue to have access to the relevant Eurosport Content until the end of the current minimum term and no refund will be given. No further payments will be taken after that. If you have signed up to a Eurosport Annual Pass that is payable in instalments, you will continue to have access to the relevant Eurosport Content until the end of the current minimum term and you will still have to pay all instalments due and not yet paid. No further payments will be taken after that.

If you signed up for a Eurosport Annual Pass through a third party (for example via one of our partners) and wish to cancel your subscription, you will need to do so through that third party. For example, you may need to visit your account with a third party and turn off auto-renew for Eurosport Player.

1.3 EUROSPORT EVENT PASS

A Eurosport Event Pass gives you access to one or more specific sporting event(s) only, for example a single tournament or match.

Your Eurosport Event Pass will not automatically renew and it will only allow you to access the specific sporting event(s) available as part of that Eurosport Event Pass for the period specified to you on purchase.

Your payment method will be charged on the day you sign up for a Eurosport Event Pass.

1.4 EUROSPORT DAY PASS

A Eurosport Day Pass gives you access to live and on-demand Eurosport Content for a consecutive 24-hour period from the date and time of your purchase.

Your Eurosport Day Pass will not automatically renew.

Your payment method will be charged on the day you sign up for a Eurosport Day Pass.

1.5 EUROSPORT SEASON PASS

What is a Eurosport Season Pass?

A Eurosport Season Pass that gives you access to a season of one or more types of sport, whether to a specific league, range of tournaments or competitions, live and on-demand.

Will it auto-renew?

Yes. It will automatically renew each season, unless you cancel your subscription before your next season is due to begin or before the end of a free period of access.

When do we take payment?

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Season Pass that is payable each season by way of an upfront payment, your payment method will be charged on the day that you sign up (and then on or around the same day of each renewal season after that) unless we tell you otherwise (for example, where a free period of access applies, see below).

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Season Pass that is payable in instalments, your payment method will be charged with your first instalment on the day that you sign up (and then on around the same day of each month after that for the remainder of the season and in each renewal season) unless we tell you otherwise (for example, where a free period of access applies, see below).

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Season Pass with a free period of access:

we will take your payment details on the day you sign up but we will not charge you until the end of the free period of access;

your Eurosport Season Pass will automatically convert to a paid subscription at the end of the free period of access; and

your chosen method of payment will be charged on the day of automatic conversion (and then, in the case of a Eurosport Season Pass that is payable by way of an upfront payment, on or around the same day of each renewal season after that and, in the case of a Eurosport Season Pass that is payable in instalments, on or around the same day of each month after that for the remainder of the season and in each renewal season).

How long is my access?

A Eurosport Season Pass gives you access for a minimum term of one season.

In the case of a Eurosport Season Pass that is payable by way of an upfront payment, the minimum term begins, each season, on the date that we take your upfront payment for that season of access.

In the case of a Eurosport Season Pass that is payable in instalments, the minimum term begins, each season, on the date that we take the first instalment payment for that season of access.

Your Eurosport Season Pass will continue unless cancelled in line with our Terms of Use, as further described below.

How do I cancel?

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Season Pass with a free period of access, you can cancel your subscription at any time before the free period of access ends by visiting your Account and following the online prompts to cancel auto-renew. You will continue to have access until the end of the free period of access and no payment will be taken.

If you have signed up for a Eurosport Season Pass with a free period of access and this has automatically converted to a paid subscription, or if you have signed up for a Eurosport Season Pass without a free period of access, you can cancel your subscription at any time before your next season is due to begin by visiting your Account and following the online prompts to cancel auto-renew.

If you have signed up to a Eurosport Season Pass that is payable by way of an upfront payment, you will continue to have access to the relevant Content until the end of the current minimum term and no refund will be given. No further payments will be taken after that.

If you have signed up to a Eurosport Season Pass that is payable in instalments, you will continue to have access to the relevant Content until the end of the current minimum term and you will still have to pay all instalments due and not yet paid. No further payments will be taken after that.

If you signed up for a Eurosport Season Pass through a third party (for example via an app store or one of our partners) and wish to cancel your subscription, you will need to do so through that third party. For example, you may need to visit your account with a third party and turn off auto-renew for Eurosport Player.

2. Lining up a different Eurosport Pass to start when your current Eurosport Pass comes to an end

You can line up a different Eurosport Pass that will automatically take effect when your current Eurosport Pass comes to an end. For example, you may decide to switch from a Monthly to an Annual Pass, or to take advantage of a promotional price or special offer for which you are eligible.

Once you have lined up a new Eurosport Pass, you will be able to see the details of your current Eurosport Pass and your upcoming Eurosport Pass in the Manage Subscription section of Your Account.

When can I line up a different Eurosport Pass?

You can line up a different Eurosport Pass when:

(i) you subscribe directly from us; and

(ii) you are eligible to do so.

We will provide details of when you are eligible to line up a different Eurosport Pass, including to take advantage of an offer, before you subscribe.

This feature is not available when you subscribe through a third party (e.g. via an app store or one of our third party partners).

When you line up a different Eurosport Pass during your current subscription, auto-renew will automatically be turned off on your current Eurosport Pass. Your new Eurosport Pass will not activate straight away but will take effect at the end of your current minimum term.

When do we take payment?

Payment for your new Eurosport Pass will be taken on the date that it takes effect, using your chosen payment method. This will be the day after the minimum term of your current Eurosport Pass comes to an end.

If your new Eurosport Pass has a free period of access, the free period of access shall commence the day after your current Eurosport Pass comes to an end. Payment for your new Eurosport Pass will then be taken immediately following that free period of access.

Future payments will depend on the type of Eurosport Pass you have lined up. See section 1 above for payment details in respect of the different Eurosport Passes available.

Can I change my mind about the new Eurosport Pass?

You can cancel a new Eurosport Pass at any time before it takes effect by visiting your Account and following the online prompts to cancel an upcoming pass. You will continue to have access to your current Eurosport Pass until the end of your current subscription period.

Once a payment has been made in respect of your new Eurosport Pass, how you end your subscription will depend on what type of Eurosport Pass you have subscribed to. See above for details on how to cancel in respect of the different Eurosport Passes available.

April