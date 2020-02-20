If you are accessing our Services in Germany, then our Services are operated by JOYN GmbH, Landsberger Straße 110, 80339 Munich, Germany.

We operate the Eurosport player and Eurosport websites, and the Eurosport Player and Eurosport applications made available on certain mobile phones and other connected devices (together, the "Services"). Our Privacy Policy explains how we collect and use information from and about you when you visit our websites or apps, create an account with us, or otherwise interact with us. This cookie policy explains more about how we and our service providers use cookies and similar technologies, and your choices concerning them.

Further details about our use of cookies is set out in each section below:

WHAT IS A COOKIE?

WHO IS LIKELY TO PLACE COOKIES ON YOUR DEVICE, AND FOR WHAT PURPOSE?

HOW LONG DO COOKIES LAST?

HOW CAN YOU CONSENT OR OBJECT TO COOKIES BEING PLACED ON YOUR DEVICE?

CONTACT US

AN EXPLANATION OF THE COOKIES AND OTHER TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES WE USE ON THE SERVICES

Like many companies, we use cookies and other tracking technologies to ensure you get the best from our Services. Below are some examples of the types of tracking technologies that may be used, depending on how you access and interact with the Services.

Cookies

“Cookies” are small text files from a website that are stored on your computer, mobile phone or other device. Cookies generally contain information that is associated with your web browser, information such as website preferences, login information, or a user ID. This information enables online services to recognise you as you interact with or revisit the Services.

Other tracking technologies

Like other online services and mobile applications, we use both cookies and other technologies such as web beacons/GIFs, pixels, page tags, embedded scripts and other tracking technologies. These technologies consist of small transparent image files or other web programming code that record how you interact with the Services. They are often used in conjunction with web browser cookies or other identifiers associated with your device. Below is a more detailed description of some of these other types of tracking technologies we use on the Services:

Pixels are small images on a web page or in an email. Pixels collect information about your browser or device and can set cookies.

Local storage allows data to be stored locally on your browser or device and includes HTML5 local storage and browser cache.

SDKs are blocks of code provided by our partners that may be installed in our mobile applications. SDKs help us understand how you interact with our mobile applications and collect certain information about the device and network you use to access the application. SDKs may collect identifiers associated with your device or our apps.

HOW WE USE COOKIES AND OTHER TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES

We and our service providers may use cookies and tracking technologies when you interact with the Services for a variety of reasons, as described in detail below.

Strictly Necessary . We use cookies and other tracking technologies for system administration, to monitor traffic and prevent fraudulent activity, to improve the security of the Services and to provide the basic functionality of the Services such as creating and logging into your account and utilising essential features of the Services.

Functionality-Related. We use cookies and other tracking technologies to tell us whether you have visited the Services before and to make the Services easier to use, including remembering your preferences and settings.

Analytics and Performance. We use cookies and other tracking technologies to assess the performance of the Services, to count visitors to the Services, and to monitor how users navigate and use the Services, in order to improve the performance of, and content offered through, the Services.

Customisation. We may use cookies and other tracking technologies to deliver customised content and “first-party” marketing (marketing from Dplay Entertainment Limited) based on how you interact with our Services.

Targeting. We may use cookies to record your use of our Services, the pages you have visited and the links you have followed. We will use this information to make our Services and the advertising displayed on it more relevant to your interests. We may also share this information with third parties for this purpose.

Social media share buttons

We may offer you the possibility to share Eurosport content with other people or render public your viewing or appreciation of such content by clicking on social media sharing buttons such as Recommend (Facebook, Google+), Tweet (Twitter) or Send by email.

Even if you do not use social media share buttons when visiting the Services, the social networks that provided the buttons can identify you through them. Indeed, the mere fact that your account with a social network is activated on your device (open session) when you browse the Services, can allow that network to monitor your navigation of the Services.

Advertising spaces

Cookies are likely to be placed on your device through advertising spaces on the Services.

These cookies may be set at the level of the advertising content displayed in our advertising spaces either by the advertisers themselves, or by their ad serving providers (third party ad servers) such as communications consultancies, audience measuring firms and targeted advertising providers: the cookies are associated with the advertising content.

The main purposes for which advertisers and third party ad servers use cookies are:

to count the number of displays of advertising content in our advertising spaces, identify the advertisements displayed and calculate the amounts payable to the various advertising stakeholders (communications agency, advertising sales house, publishing medium, etc.);

to compile statistics;

to collect navigation data on devices browsing the Services and, for instance, limit the number of times an advertisement is displayed and/or enable advertisements to appear in a precise order;

to recognise your device if and when you subsequently browse any third party website or service on which these advertisers third party ad servers also issue cookies and, if applicable, adapt these third party websites and services, or the advertisements they show, to any navigation data from your device that may be known to them; and

to determine whether a particular advertising campaign has produced the desired results by keeping track of how many people clicked on the advertising content or visited the advertiser’s website after seeing the advertisement on the Services.

Cookies may also be placed in our advertising spaces by the company in charge of managing our advertising spaces: the advertising sales house. These cookies enable the advertising sales house:

to do the counting necessary to calculate the amounts to be paid to the various advertising stakeholders and to compile statistics;

to customise the advertising spaces managed by it to your display preferences on your device;

to customise the advertising content displayed on your device through our advertising spaces to your browsing patterns and geographic location;

to customise the advertising content displayed on your device through our advertising spaces to your browsing patterns on third party websites.

EXAMPLES OF COOKIES AND OTHER TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES USED ON THE SERVICES

The table below details the types of cookies used on the Eurosport Player and Eurosport websites:

Adobe Experience Cloud (examples include AMCV_###, Demdex, DST, AAMC_####). Cookies from this provider analyse the web traffic data and optimise the Adobe platform.

Dplay Entertainment Limited (examples include st, s_cc). Cookies from this provider are used for user identity / login management, and Cookies Consent tracking

Freewheel (examples include ha _sc, opt_out). Cookies from this provider are used for third party ad-serving functionalities including targeting ads to users based on their behaviour.

Mux ( examples include muxData). Cookies from this provider are used for video streaming performance metrics, and statistics on user device type and geo-location.

Kantar/MMS (examples include MMS, Kantar TNS). Cookies from this provider track visits and video views to produce aggregated statistics that are required for legal, regulatory or industry-standard reasons to verify our visitor and/or consumer metrics.

Our service providers also provide tracking technologies within our Eurosport Player and Eurosport mobile apps on our behalf, such as:

Mux. We use this analytics software to help analyse use of the Services by tracking video player consumption and performance; as well as statistics on user device type and geo-location. This allows us to see how the site is performing and to make it as easy to use and useful as possible.

Adobe. This third party provides analytics and user engagement services for the Eurosport mobile app. The user information collected by this provider allows us to measure user engagement with the app and provide content as well as and "first-party" marketing (marketing from Eurosport) and third-party advertising to users that is of greatest relevance to them.

Freewheel. Enables third parties to serve ads on the Service.

Crashlytics by Fabric (Google). (Android only) This third party provides analytics on the performance and behaviour of the app including crash detection and error reporting.

Kantar/MMS. These third parties track visits and video views to produce aggregated statistics that are required for legal, regulatory or industry-standard reasons to verify our visitor and/or consumer metrics.

HOW LONG DO COOKIES LAST?

Our websites use several types of cookies including:

Session cookies: Session cookies are created temporarily in your browser's subfolder while you are visiting a website and are automatically deleted when you leave the website.

Persistent cookies: In contrast to session cookies, persistent cookies are re-activated when you return to the same website, and remain in your browser's subfolder until they expire (usually after 12 months).

Secure cookies: Secure cookies are a type of cookie which is transmitted over encrypted HTTP connection. When setting the cookie, the Secure attribute instructs the browser that the cookie should only be returned to the application over encrypted connections.

Third party cookies: A third party cookie is one that is placed on your hard drive by a website from a domain other than the one you are visiting (e.g. when the website features content, such as ads, from a third-party domain). Third party cookies are set so that a site can remember something about you at a later time. These cookies are set by third parties and we do not control how they are set.

SameSite cookies: SameSite cookies allow servers to assert that a cookie ought not to be sent along with cross-site requests, which provides some protection against cross-site request forgery attacks. SameSite cookies may not be supported by all browsers.

YOUR CHOICES REGARDING COOKIES AND OTHER TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES

When you consent to cookies on our Services, you also consent to the collection, use, and sharing of your personal data by us and the third-parties listed above, subject to their privacy policies. Not limiting the foregoing, you expressly consent to the use of cookies and the collection, use and sharing of your personal data by us with Google (e.g. in connection with the use of Google Analytics on our site).

You can control how cookies are set on your device by using your browser settings and, in some cases, the settings on your mobile device.

Browser settings

You can authorise, refuse or disable website cookies by changing your browser settings. If you disable a cookie already installed on your device or browser, it will not be active any more, but it will not disappear from your device or browser until the end of its lifespan. Please note that blocking all cookies can render some of the Services unavailable to you or have a negative effect on the performance, efficiency or customisation of the Services.

Each browser is configured differently. You should follow the instructions given by the publisher of your browser. If you use different devices, make sure you configure the settings of the corresponding browser according to your preferences.

Social media log-in

The privacy policies of social networks should allow you to exercise your choices regarding cookies, typically by configuring your user account settings on each such network.

Mobile device settings

Your mobile device may provide settings that allow you to express the choice not to have information about your use of mobile ads used for interest-based advertising purposes. On your iOS device, this is called “Limit Ad Tracking,” and on your Android device, it is called “Opt out of Ads Personalisation” or “Opt out of interest-based ads.”

To find out more about cookies

You can obtain more information on how to see what cookies have been set and how to manage them by visiting https://www.allaboutcookies.org and https://www.ghostery.com/.

CONTACT US

If you have any queries relating to this cookie policy please contact our Data Protection Officer at DPO@discovery.com.

We may change and update our list of cookies (or similar technologies) from time to time. The most up to date version is published on our Services. We recommend that you periodically read this cookie policy. If we make major changes to this policy, we will take additional steps to ensure you are informed of such changes.