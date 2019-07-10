Terms of Use - English Law - Part 2

Security.

Your Eurosport Player account is personal to you ("Account Owner") and as the Account Owner you are the only person who has access to and control over it. To maintain control over the account and to prevent anyone from accessing the account (which would include information on viewing history for the account and any Payment Method), the Account Owner should maintain control over the Eurosport Player Devices that are used to access the service and not reveal the password nor details of any Payment Method associated with the account to anyone. You are responsible for updating and maintaining the accuracy of the information you provide to us relating to your account. We can terminate your account or place your account on hold in order to protect you, Dplay or our partners from identity theft or other fraudulent activity.

Miscellaneous.

1. Governing Law and Jurisdiction . These Terms of Use shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. These terms will not limit any consumer protection rights that you may be entitled to under the mandatory laws of your country of residence. However, if you do not live in England or Wales, you will be able to bring a claim in the courts of your country of residence under the applicable laws of your country of residence. In addition, please note that disputes may be submitted for online resolution to the European Commission Online Dispute Resolution platform available at https://ec.europa.eu/consumers/odr.

2. Liability . By signing up to these Terms of Use and using any part of the Eurosport Player service and content, you agree that you will be responsible for your actions and omissions. The service may present links to third party websites, ads or offers not owned or controlled by us – we are not responsible for these sites, ads or offers. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we and our associated companies and agents exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising from:

a. any use of Eurosport Player which isn’t authorised by us;

b. ending, suspending or restricting the Eurosport Player service or content or any part of the Eurosport Player service or content in accordance with these Terms of Use;

c. any malfunction or interruption to the service due to unforeseeable circumstances that prevent us from fulfilling our obligations to you;

d. any delay, failure, act or default in relation to the provision of the Eurosport Player service and the content;

e. errors, viruses or bugs present in or arising from your use of the Eurosport Player service;

f. incompatibility of the Eurosport Player service or content with any other software or hardware (including any Eurosport Player Devices); and

g. any act or default of any third party supplier, device manufacturer or provider of a device operating system, which are beyond the reasonable control of Dplay.

To the extent permitted by applicable law, we do not provide refunds or credits for any interruptions to any content provided by a commercial partner as part of any Eurosport Bundled Pass (if a Eurosport Bundled Pass is available in your country of residence, further details on such pass can be found on our website at https://www.eurosportplayer.com/subscribe). Please contact the relevant commercial partner for further details.

We are not permitted to exclude our liability for certain matters. This clause shall not affect any such liability that we have to you. If you require any advice on your legal rights, you can refer to your national consumer organisation.

3. Our rights to cancel . We can cancel your agreement with us (or any part of it) at any time.

If we cancel your agreement with us (or any part of it) after you have paid to use the service, we will give you as much advance notice as is reasonably practicable and, at our sole discretion, you will either: (i) have access to that part of the service to which the payment relates for the remainder of your usage period; or (ii) be issued a refund for any usage period remaining after the date of termination.

In any event, we may immediately suspend or restrict your use of all or any part of the service and/or content without refunding or compensating you if:

a. you fail to make a payment you owe us or if your Payment Method fails;

b. you breach these Terms of Use, although for non-serious breaches we will first give you an opportunity to put things right which you will need to do within 7 days;

c. we suspect or believe that you’ve committed or may be committing fraudulent activity against us or against any other person or organisation through your or their use of the service or Eurosport Content, for example, you have copied our streams on to another website;

d. you have acted towards our staff or agents in a way which we reasonably consider to be inappropriate or unacceptable and sufficiently serious to justify restricting or ending your use of our service;

e. you purchase a Eurosport Pass using a virtual proxy network;

f. you use the Eurosport Player service in a manner that may negatively influence the reputation and/or business of Dplay, our affiliates, our commercial partners, any Payment Processors and/or any other third party who is performing services on our behalf in relation to Eurosport Player; or

g, it is not reasonably avoidable due to technical or operational reasons which are beyond our reasonable control.

4. Unsolicited Materials. Dplay does not accept unsolicited materials or ideas for Eurosport Content, and is not responsible for the similarity of any of its content or programming in any media to materials or ideas transmitted to it or any of its affiliates.

5. Customer Support. To find more information about our service and its features or if you need assistance with your account, please contact our Customer Support team. Details on how you can contact them can be found in the FAQs at https://help.eurosport.com/hc/en-gb/requests/new. In the event of any conflict between these Terms of Use and information provided by our Customer Support team, these Terms of Use will take precedence.

6. Survival . If any provision or provisions of these Terms of Use shall be held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable, the validity, legality and enforceability of the remaining provisions shall remain in full force and effect.

7. Waiver . To the extent we fail to or decide not to exercise any right of claim against you to which we are entitled, this will not constitute a waiver of that right unless otherwise indicated to you in writing.

8. Transfer of rights. The agreement between us and you is personal to you and no third party is entitled to benefit under it. You agree we can transfer our rights and obligations under these Terms of Use to any company, firm or person provided that the service will not reduce as a result of such transfer. You may not transfer your rights or obligations under these Terms of Use to anyone else.

9. Changes to Terms of Use . Dplay may, from time to time, change these Terms of Use. We will aim to notify you at least 30 days before these new Terms of Use apply to you unless the changes need to be implemented quickly for security, legal or regulatory reasons in which case we will notify you of the changes as soon as we can. If you continue to use the Eurosport Player service following any change to these Terms of Use, we will take this as your acceptance of the amended Terms of Use. The most up to date Terms of Use will always be available via the Eurosport Player website and when we notify you that the Terms of Use are changing we recommend you print the latest version for your records. If the change materially disadvantages you we will also give you the opportunity to cancel your subscription before the changes are effective.

10. Electronic Communications . If we need to contact you, (including to give ‘notice’ as described in these Terms of Use), we will do so electronically, for example, via email or a notice ‘pushed’ to your device. Notifications will be deemed to have been delivered on the day they are sent. We’ll send notices to you using the contact details you have given us, so please make sure you have provided us with accurate contact details, and keep us up to date if they change.

Last Updated: June 2019