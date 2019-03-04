Terms of Use - French Law - English language

Terms of Use

These are the terms of use for the websites and apps of Eurosport and Eurosport Player (the "Service").

Please read these terms before accessing, installing or using the Service. They set out the agreement between you and us for your access to and use of the Service. By accessing, installing or using the Service you agree to these Terms of Use. If you don't agree to them, please don't use the Service.

Who we are

The Service is operated and provided to you by DPlay Entertainment Limited, registered in England with company number 09615785 whose registered office is at Chiswick Park Building 2, 566 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 5YB, United Kingdom (“DEL”, "we", "us, "our").

Privacy

Any personal information you supply to us or that we collect from you when using the Service or your Eurosport Account (defined below) will be used by us in the ways set out in our Privacy Policy. Please also ensure you read our Cookies Policy.

The Service When we talk about the Service in these terms, this includes:

the Eurosport Player and Eurosport websites (together, the "Websites");

the Eurosport Player and Eurosport applications made available on certain mobile phones and other connected devices (together, the “Apps”); and

anything made available on the Websites and Apps, including:

- the on-demand and live video content service available either free of charge with an account or by paid subscription;

- all features, functionalities and user interfaces; and

- any content and materials you can view, access or contribute, such as images, photos, sounds, music, text, articles, games, graphics, software, videos, programmes, live streams and linear channels (“Content”).

The Content on the Service will change regularly – that means exciting sports, events, articles, programmes, channels etc. may become available whilst other sports, events, articles, programmes, channels etc. will stop being available. See clause 9 for more details.

Terms of Use

1. Access to the Service

1.1 By accessing, using or installing the Service, you will be able to access, use, view and interact with Content, on the terms and conditions set out in these Terms of Use.

1.2 You may be able to access and view some Content without making a payment, but some Content will only be available to you if you:

(a) register an account ("Eurosport Account"); or

(b) purchase a one-time pass or recurring subscription ("Eurosport Pass").

1.3 You can sign up for a Eurosport Account if you are aged 16 or older. To purchase a Eurosport Pass, you must be aged 18 years (or the age of full capacity in your territory of residence if more than 18 years old).

1.4 As described in the product description on the Eurosport Pass selection page and in our Help Centre:

(a) the Eurosport Passes, Content, features and functionalities available on the Service may vary depending on your device, your territory of residence, and between each of the Websites and Apps. For more information on supported devices, read section 13 of these Terms of Use; and

(b) limitations on Content, features and functionality may also depend on the Eurosport Pass you choose and any restrictions imposed by our commercial partners.

2. Your Eurosport Account

2.1 When creating your Eurosport Account, you must provide true, accurate and complete information to us. You may be able to use an account you already hold with a third party platform or other partner to create a Eurosport Account, such as your login with a social media service.

2.2 You are responsible for your Eurosport Account username and password, for keeping them confidential, and for all activities that are carried out under them (including all access to and use of the Service through your Eurosport Account). We recommend that you do not reveal your payment details, username and password to any other person. You agree to notify us immediately if you become aware of or suspect any breach of security or unauthorised use of your password or username.

3. Your Eurosport Pass

3.1 The current Eurosport Passes on offer in your territory are listed on the Service here. If you purchase a Eurosport Pass from us, details of the price, currency and auto-renewal will be provided to you before you complete your purchase.

3.2 In the Eurosport Pass Information tab you can find:

(a) further details of the features of each type of Eurosport Pass, including auto-renewal, minimum subscription periods, how to turn off auto-renew and cancellation; and

(b) information on switching from one Eurosport Pass to another Eurosport Pass, including any impact on your billing arrangements.

3.3 Once you complete a purchase, we will send you a confirmation email with details of your new Eurosport Pass. You can also view details about your Eurosport Pass in the Account area here, including the price. If your Eurosport Pass auto-renews, this information will include the recurring subscription fee, billing renewal date and how to stop your Eurosport Pass from auto-renewing. If you have subscribed through a third party, please read section 12.

4. Automatic renewal

4.1 Most Eurosport Passes automatically renew unless you cancel your subscription before your next renewal date (or the end of any free period of access).

4.2 If you purchase a Eurosport Pass through us, we will let you know, at the point of sign-up, if your type of Eurosport Pass will automatically renew and when this will happen.

4.3 If you have a Eurosport Pass which automatically renews, and you do not cancel your subscription before the end of the current subscription period (or any free period of access), your Eurosport Pass will automatically renew. When your Eurosport Pass automatically renews, you will be charged the total subscription fee at the same price (unless a promotional price applies to your current or upcoming subscription period, or we have notified you of a price change in accordance with section 8) due for the next subscription period.

For an Annual Pass or any other Eurosport Pass with a minimum term of twelve (12) months or more, the following provisions of the French consumer code shall apply:

· Article L.215-1: For service contracts having a definite term with a tacit renewal clause, the business shall inform the consumer in writing, by dedicated mail or email, at the soonest 3 months and at the latest 1 month prior the deadline for terminating the contract of his/her ability not to renew the contract. This information shall be provided by clear and understandable terms and shall mention, within a frame, the termination deadline.

When this information has not been provided according to the first paragraph, the consumer is entitled to freely terminate the contract any time as from the renewal date.

Prepayments made after the last renewal date or, for indefinite term contracts, after the date of transformation of the definite term contract, are reimbursed within 30 days as from the termination date, net of the amounts due for performance of the contract until said termination date.

Provisions of this article apply notwithstanding articles submitting some contracts to specific rules regarding the consumer information.

· Article L.215-3: Provisions of this chapter are also applicable to contracts between businesses and non-professionals.

· Article L.241-3: When the business has not reimbursed the consumer pursuant to article L. 215-1, the outstanding sums shall bear interests at the legal rate.

4.4 For more information on auto-renewal, including how to turn it off, read the Eurosport Pass Information tab and Account area.

4.5 Unless your Eurosport Pass renews on a monthly basis, you will be notified about renewal before the end of the current subscription period.

5. Free Period of Access

5.1 Your Eurosport Pass may start with a free period of access. Free periods of access are available to new subscribers only (one per subscriber), unless other terms apply. The specific duration of any free period of access will be specified at the point of sign-up.

5.2 You will be charged automatically at the end of your free period of access, unless you cancel your Eurosport Pass before the expiry of the free period of access. Please note that you may not be notified that your free period of access is ending or has ended and that your paid subscription has started.

5.3 When subscribing via a third party, for example an app-store or via one of our partners, please also see section 12 (Third Party Platforms and Services) below.

6. Promotional Offers

6.1 DEL, companies within the same group as DEL and/or our third party partners, may make available voucher codes, discounts or other promotional offers which may offer you free or discounted access to the Service (“Promotional Offers”).

6.2 Promotional Offers may take a variety of forms and may be made available on a standalone basis or provided as part of a bundle with other products or services sold by DEL (or other companies within the same group as DEL) or with the products or services of one of our partners.

6.3 You may only use and redeem Promotional Offers in accordance with the specific terms and conditions which apply to them. Please check the relevant terms and conditions of the Promotional Offer for full details, including:

(a) who is eligible to take up the offer; and

(b) whether restrictions apply on combining a Promotional Offer with a free period of access.

6.4 Where a Promotional Offer is provided by a third party partner or by another company within the same group as DEL, that other party may also have additional terms and conditions which apply. DEL is not responsible for the products and services provided by such third party partners.

7. Billing

7.1 If you are required to pay for your Eurosport Pass, you will be charged for it using the payment method chosen by you when you first subscribe.

7.2 If your Eurosport Pass automatically renews, subscription payments will be taken automatically on the first day of each new subscription period for your Eurosport Pass at the same price (unless we have notified you of a price change, in accordance with section 8, or if section 7.4 applies). Usually the first payment will be taken on the day you subscribe or, if you have a free period of access, the day after your free period of access ends.

7.3 If you are eligible for a Promotional Offer which enables access to a Eurosport Pass for no charge for a specified period and then converts to a paid subscription, your first payment will be taken immediately after the promotion period.

7.4 If you are eligible for a Promotional Offer involving a discount, your bill and payments will be reduced accordingly for the promotion period. After the promotion period, the then standard subscription price will apply.

7.5 To view your billing information, turn off auto-renew or to update or change your payment method, go to the Account area here (unless you are paying via a third party or through another service, for example via Apple, Google or one of our partners, in which case see section 12 (Third Party Platforms and Services) below).

7.6 If a payment fails, because your payment method has expired, you have insufficient funds, or otherwise, and you do not change your payment method or cancel your Eurosport Pass, we may suspend access to your Eurosport Pass and/or your Account after giving you notice until we (or the relevant third party) have obtained a valid payment method. You will be notified about such failure and you will be given an opportunity to update your payment method. When you update your payment method in your Account here, you authorise us to charge the updated payment method for your Eurosport Pass and you remain responsible for any uncollected amounts. This may result in a change to your payment dates or subscription period.

7.7 We reserve the right to change the date we charge you with notice if your payment method has not been successfully authorised or automatically if your subscription renewal date does not occur in a given month, for example, if you are usually charged on the 30th of each month, in February you will be charged on the 28th.

7.8 We use other companies (including other companies in the same group as DEL), agents or contractors to process credit card transactions and other payment methods.

7.9 If you subscribe to a Eurosport Pass which starts with a free period of access, or if you use a Promotional Offer which permits access to a Eurosport Pass for no charge but also requires you to provide your payment details, a nominal charge may be temporarily taken.

8. Price changes

8.1 We may change the price of your Eurosport Pass from time to time. Any price changes will apply to you no earlier than 30 days following notice to you and after the time of renewal of your subscription to the Eurosport Pass. We will let you know the date on which any price change is due to come into effect. If you have purchased a Eurosport Pass through one of our third party partners (including Apple or Google), price changes will be subject to that third party’s terms and conditions.

8.2 If we notify you of a price change and you do not want to continue your Eurosport Pass at the new subscription price, you can cancel your Eurosport Pass before the start of the next subscription period by following the cancellation steps shown in your Account (as described in section 11). Your continuous use of your Eurosport Pass and/or payment for the new subscription period at the new subscription price shall be considered as consent to a price change.

9. Content changes

9.1 As we mentioned above when describing the Service, the Content will change regularly – that means exciting sports, events, articles, programmes, channels etc. may become available whilst other sports, events, articles, programmes, channels etc. will stop being available.

9.2 The availability of Content may change for various reasons, such as where third party rights-holders withdraw or restrict our right to use that content on the Service, or for legal or regulatory reasons.

9.3 We provide the Service on an ongoing basis and we cannot foresee what may change in the future. This means we may make changes to Content other than those set out in these Terms of Use.

9.4 We'll try to avoid making any materially detrimental change to the Content (as we've described in clause 10.2(b) below), but, if we do so, we'll notify you.

9.5 Note that we may not be able to notify you in advance for every change in Content. You should check the Website and Apps here for details on the availability of Content.

10. Changes to the Service

10.1 Free access:

(a) We may make changes to or discontinue the free elements of the Service at any time without giving you any notice.

(b) This includes any parts of the Service that you can access as an unregistered guest and as a Eurosport Account holder, without purchasing a Eurosport Pass. For example, there may be times when we have to remove certain features or functionality and/or stop allowing certain devices or platforms from being able to access the free parts of the Service. We may also update or upgrade the free aspects of the Service from time to time.

10.2 Paid Service:

(a) There may also be times when we have to make changes to the parts of the Service that you can only access with a Eurosport Pass (the “Paid Service”). We will only make changes to the Paid Service where we have a valid reason to do so, such as:

(i) where we alter the design or layout of the Service;

(ii) to improve and expand the features and functionality available as part of the Paid Service; or

(iii) to comply with a change in applicable laws, or to address a potential security risk.

(b) If we have to make:

(i) a change to the Paid Service that disadvantages you; or

(ii) a materially detrimental change to the Content, for example we remove high profile channels or extensive categories of Content,

at any time during your Eurosport Pass, we will give you 30 days’ notice and the right to cancel. If you do not cancel your Eurosport Pass after we have notified you about any such changes and before these changes take place, we will take that as your acceptance of the changes.

(A) We will try to make sure that any change that disadvantages you will not come into effect during your current subscription period. This means that we will tell you in advance and you will have the chance to cancel your Eurosport Pass before the change takes effect (when the next subscription period begins) by following the steps in section 11 (Cancellation).

(B) If such a change is going to come into effect during your current subscription period, you will still be able to cancel your Eurosport Pass before the change comes into effect. In these circumstances, we will provide you with a refund for amounts you have paid for the Paid Service but not yet received.

10.3 This section 10 does not apply to immaterial changes to any part of the Service which do not impede your use of the Service, including (without limitation) mere design changes or changes to Content falling within section 9.

11. Cancellation

11.1 You can cancel your Eurosport Pass at any time before the end of the current subscription period (or free period of access) and, unless we tell you otherwise, cancellation will be effective at the end of the current subscription period (or free period of access). This means that if you are part of the way through a subscription period (or free period of access), you will be able to continue to use your Eurosport Pass until the end of the current subscription period (or free period of access), unless we tell you otherwise.

11.2 In some territories, certain types of Eurosport Pass have a minimum term that expires before the end of the current subscription period. This means that you may have the ability to cancel your Eurosport Pass, with that cancellation coming into effect at the end of the minimum term or immediately (if the minimum term has ended). For more information on the minimum term and cancellation rights that apply to your Eurosport Pass, please read the Eurosport Pass Information for your territory.

11.3 To manage or cancel your Eurosport Pass, go to the Account area of your Eurosport Account.

11.4 If you signed up for a Eurosport Pass through a third party (for example via an app store or one of our partners) and wish to cancel your subscription, you will need to do so through that third party. For example, you may need to go to your device settings or visit your app store account and turn off auto-renew for Eurosport.

11.5 The Service that you get access to when you purchase a Eurosport Pass starts, with your approval, before expiration of the 14 day withdrawal right. As such, you acknowledge and accept that you cannot exercise a 14 day withdrawal right following provision of such service under this distance contract, in accordance with article L.121-21-8 13° of the consumer code.

12. Third party platforms and services

12.1 If you access the Service or purchase a Eurosport Pass through a third party (for example, via an app store or a bundle of services provided by one of our third party partners) or another product or service sold by that third party or DEL:

(a) you will be subject to the third party’s terms or to that other product or services’ terms (including any applicable usage rules);

(b) any payment for a Eurosport Pass will be to that third party or to that other product or service;

(c) important information on the:

(i) terms of sale;

(ii) charges;

(iii) taxes;

(iv) payment methods;

(v) your right to cancel a transaction and when you can exercise such right (where applicable); and

(vi) the technical steps to conclude a transaction,

will be detailed in the third party’s terms and conditions or in the terms and conditions of the other product or service; and

(d) you must comply with those third party terms and conditions and also with these Terms of Use. If there is any inconsistency between these Terms of Use and the third party’s terms and conditions, the third party terms will apply.

12.2 If you are paying for a Eurosport Pass via a third party (for example, an app-store or via one of our partners) or via another product or service sold by that third party or DEL and you wish to change your payment method, you will need to do so through that third party or the other product or service. If you encounter any problems with billing or payments in these circumstances, please contact that third party directly to discuss any refunds or credits relating to your Eurosport Pass.

13. Device restrictions, supported devices and updates

13.1 You may only be able to watch Content using your Eurosport Pass on a certain number of devices at the same time. You can find details of these device restrictions in our Help Centre.

13.2 Availability and functionality of the Service, Eurosport Passes and Content depends on the quality of your internet connection and device capabilities. As described on the Eurosport Pass selection page and in our Help Centre, some features of the Service may not be available on all devices or on all operating systems. Please visit the Help Centre to see the full list of supported devices and operating system requirements.

13.3 To get the best experience and to ensure the Service operates correctly, we recommend that you accept any updates to the Service as and when they become available. This may also require you to update your device operating system. As and when new operating systems and devices are released, we may over time stop supporting older versions. You should regularly check the Help Centre to see the full list of currently supported devices and operating system requirements.

13.4 Your use of any updates, modifications to, or replacement versions of the Service will be governed by these Terms of Use and any additional terms you agree to when you install such update, modification, or replacement version.

14. Your data usage

You are responsible for all internet access, mobile data or other charges incurred when using the Service and your Eurosport Pass. Remember that streaming and downloading audio-visual content such as videos and games can use up a lot of data.

15. Ownership

15.1 Content on the Service is either owned by or licensed to us, and is subject to our copyright, trade mark rights, and other intellectual property rights. You therefore have no intellectual property rights in, or to, any part of the Service, other than the right to use it in accordance with these Terms of Use.

15.2 You may not remove, alter or in any way tamper with any copyright notices or other proprietary markings included in the Service or any Content.

15.3 Any copying, access, transfer, public performance or communication to the public or other use of any part of the Service (including any Content) other than as expressly authorised by these Terms of Use shall constitute an infringement of our (or the owner’s) intellectual property rights and a breach of these Terms of Use.

15.4 In the event of any such infringement, we, or one of our affiliated companies, may terminate the agreement with immediate effect and block your access to the Service and terminate any Eurosport Account you may have and pursue any rights or remedies available to us.

16. Your Content

16.1 If you have a Eurosport Account, you may be able to interact with Content on the Service, including liking and sharing Content.

16.2 You agree that:

(a) you will not share, contribute or upload any Content that is defamatory, offensive, unlawful, otherwise objectionable, infringes the rights of anyone else or is in breach of these Terms of Use; and

(b) any Content you submit to the Service will not contain any third party copyright material, or material that is subject to other third party proprietary rights (including rights of privacy or rights of publicity), unless you have a formal licence or permission from the rightful owner or are otherwise legally entitled to share the material in question.

16.3 We reserve the right (but shall have no obligation) to decide whether your Content complies with the requirements set out in these Terms of Use and may remove, modify or delete such Content, terminate or suspend your access for uploading Content and/or terminate or suspend your Eurosport Account without prior notice, on becoming aware of any violation of these Terms of Use.

17. Your use of the Service

17.1 You confirm that:

(a) you will at all times comply with these Terms of Use; and

(b) you will not use the Service for any unlawful purpose or in a way which infringes the rights of anyone else, including any intellectual property rights.

17.2 You are permitted to use and view the Service for your personal and non-commercial use only. While you are using the Service, we grant you a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable, licence to access the Content and stream, download, temporarily store and view the Content. The Content you can access on the Service will vary depending on whether or not you have a Eurosport Account, and according to your type of Eurosport Pass. Except for the limited licence granted to you in these Terms of Use, no right, title or interest in the Service shall be transferred to you.

17.3 You must not, and must not allow third parties to:

(a) transmit, broadcast, display, perform, publish, license, offer for sale, make and/or distribute copies of any part of the Service for the benefit of any third party, or exhibit any of the Service in any public place;

(b) frame any item of Content or the Service, or incorporate any part of the Service into another website, application, online service or audiovisual service, whether owned by us or our partners;

(c) access or view any part of the Service and/or purchase your Eurosport Pass using a virtual proxy network;

(d) use your username and password to access your Eurosport Account or Eurosport Pass without authorisation;

(e) attempt to alter, modify, reverse engineer, disassemble, decompile, transfer, exchange or translate the Service, unless you have a legal right to do so;

(f) remove, deactivate, degrade or thwart any of the content protections in the Service or the Content;

(g) collect or harvest any personal data of any user of the Service (including any account name) or use any robot, bot, scraper, site search/retrieval application, proxy or other manual or automatic device, method, system or process to access, retrieve, index, “data mine”, or in any way reproduce or circumvent the navigational structure or presentation of the Service, your Eurosport Pass or the Content.

17.4 You agree not to register multiple times for a free period of access or for the same type of Promotional Offer. Any such action shall be a breach of these Terms of Use and may result in the termination of your Eurosport Account and/or Eurosport Pass.

18. Using the Service outside your home country of residence

18.1 If you are resident in the EU, you can access the Content usually available through your specific Eurosport Pass when visiting another EU country, at no extra cost. This means that you can enjoy the same service abroad that you would at home; you will be accessing the same Content, in the same language, that you access through your Eurosport Pass when you are at home. This access is available only if you are temporarily abroad in another EU country and we are able to verify that your country of residence is in the EU.

18.2 See the Help Centre for more information about access to the Service outside your home country.

19. Ending your right to use the Service

19.1 We can end our agreement with you (and consequently end your right to use the Service) at any time. If we end our agreement with you after you have purchased a Eurosport Pass, we will give you as much advance notice as is reasonably practicable and ensure that you either: (i) have access to the paid-for elements of the Service to which your Eurosport Pass relates for the remainder of your subscription period; or (ii) get a refund for any remaining portion of your subscription period after the date on which our agreement ends. You can also cancel your agreement with us for your Eurosport Pass at any time in accordance with section 11.

19.2 In any event, we may immediately end or suspend your right to use all or any part of the Service or your Eurosport Pass if you have seriously breached these Terms of Use or if you are using any part of the Service fraudulently, illegally or in any manner other than for its intended purpose. If what you have done can be put right we may give you a reasonable opportunity to do so.

19.3 If we end your rights to use the Service, your Eurosport Account or your Eurosport Pass you must stop all activities authorised by these Terms of Use, including your use of the Service.

20. Our liability to you

20.1 You have certain legal rights under the laws of your territory. Nothing in these Terms of Use is intended to affect these legal rights and we do not exclude our liability where we are not permitted to do so under the laws of your territory. For more information about your legal rights, contact your local consumer organisation.

20.2 We accept liability for death or personal injury caused by us or that of our employees and agents. We are also liable for fraudulent misrepresentation, wilful or intentional misconduct or gross negligence by us or our employees or agents.

20.3 If we breach these Terms of Use we will only be liable for losses which are foreseeable. Losses are foreseeable where both you and DEL knew they might happen at the time of you agreeing to these Terms of Use.

20.4 We are not responsible for:

(a) any use by you of the Service or Content which isn’t authorised by us under these Terms of Use;

(b) any malfunction or interruption to the Service or Content which are constitutive of force majeure events;

(c) any lack of functionality or failure to provide any part of the Service or the Content, or any loss of content or data that is due to:

(i) your equipment, devices, operating system or internet connection (including malware, viruses or bugs originating from third parties or on any of your devices);

(ii) your failure to download any update or the most recent published version of the Service, or to meet the compatibility requirements; or

(iii) the consequences of you changing your equipment, device, operating system or internet connection;

(d) incompatibility of any part of the Service or Content with any other software or hardware (including any of your devices) as explained in our Help Centre; and

(e) actions of any third party not under our reasonable control and which could not be foreseen or avoided, which may include device manufacturers or providers of a device operating system.

20.5 We can't guarantee that the Service or the Content will be entirely free from bugs or errors or that your access will be free from interruptions (for example there may be downtime for maintenance or updates or any power or server outages or other reasons outside our control), however where we are made aware of technical issues then we will always try to fix them.

21. Advertising and third party websites

21.1 The Service and Content may contain advertisements. To the extent provided by law, we are not liable to you for any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any advertising on the Service and Content, where such advertising is not under our control.

21.2 The Service may include hyperlinks to other web sites that are not owned or controlled by us.

(a) We have no control over, and assume no responsibility for, the availability, content, privacy policies, or practices of any third party websites.

(b) You acknowledge and agree that we will not be liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the availability of those external third party sites or resources, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any advertising, products or other materials on, or available from, such websites or resources.

21.3 We encourage you to be aware when you leave the Service and to read the terms and conditions and privacy policy of each other website that you visit.

22. Reporting Content

If you see any Content on the Service you want to flag or report to us because, for example, you believe it infringes another person's intellectual property rights, please follow the instructions in our Help Centre.

23. Changes to these Terms of Use

23.1 We may, from time to time, change these Terms of Use. The circumstances in which we may change these Terms of Use shall be limited to valid reasons such as (without limitation):

(a) to improve the Terms of Use, to make our Terms of Use clearer or easier to understand or to have all our customers on the same Terms of Use;

(b) to comply with legal or regulatory requirements, such as mandatory laws that apply to us and our agreement with you, or where we are subject to a court order or judgment;

(c) to provide you with additional information about the Service,

(d) where we make changes to the Service in order to improve it, including where we expand the scope of the Service by adding additional features, functionality or Content;

(e) where we update the details or structure of your Eurosport Pass, or any of the other Eurosport Passes or products we offer on the Service;

(f) we intend to change the way we structure our Service or we reorganise the way we structure or run our business; or

(g) for security reasons, including where we introduce additional security checks or software to protect our Content or the Service.

In addition, we provide the Service on an ongoing basis and we cannot foresee what may change in the future. This means we may make changes or additions to these Terms of Use for reasons other than those set out above.

23.2 If we change these Terms of Use we will tell you. We will aim to notify you at least 30 days before making any changes to these Terms of Use, unless the changes need to be implemented quickly for security, legal or regulatory reasons in which case we will notify you of the changes as soon as we can.

23.3 If any change to these Terms of Use disadvantage you, we will provide you with 30 days’ notice of the changes and you can choose to cancel your Eurosport Pass before the changes become effective. If you do not cancel your Eurosport Pass after we have notified you about any such changes and before these changes take place, we will take that as your acceptance of the changes.

(a) We will try to make sure that any change that disadvantages you will not come into effect during your current subscription period. This means that we will tell you in advance and you will have the chance to cancel your Eurosport Pass before the change takes effect (when the next subscription period begins) by following the steps in section 11 (Cancellation).

(b) If an adverse change is going to come into effect during your current subscription period, you can cancel your Eurosport Pass before the change comes into effect and we will provide you with a refund for amounts you have paid for the Paid Service but not yet received.

23.4 The most up to date version of the Terms of Use will always be available on the Website and Apps from their effective date.

24. Service messages

24.1 If you have registered a Eurosport Account, we will send you information relating to your use of the Service, your Eurosport Account and/or any Eurosport Pass you have purchased (e.g. changes in password, payment authorizations, invoices or payment methods, confirmation messages, content and feature updates and other service or transactional messages) by in-Service message or SMS or email to the contact details provided during sign up.

24.2 If you signed up via a third party, for example via one of our partners or using your account details with a platform, then we may obtain your email from that third party or platform so that we can keep you up to date with service-related messages.

25. Transfer of rights

The agreement between us and you is personal to you and no third party is entitled to benefit under it. You agree we can transfer our rights and obligations under these Terms of Use to any company, firm or person provided that your Eurosport Pass will not be adversely affected as a result of such transfer. You may not transfer your rights or obligations under these Terms of Use to anyone else.

26. Severance

If any paragraph or section of these Terms of Use is held to be unlawful, invalid or unenforceable by a court or legal authority, that paragraph or section shall be treated as removed. The validity and enforceability of the remaining parts of these Terms of Use shall continue and will not be affected.

27. Waiver

To the extent we fail to or decide not to exercise any right of claim against you to which we are entitled, this will not constitute a waiver of that right unless otherwise indicated to you in writing.

28. Governing law

28.1 These Terms of Use shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of France. If you live in France, you will be able to bring a claim related to or arising from these Terms of Use in the courts of France. If you do not live in France, you can bring a claim in the courts of your territory of residence.

29. Complaints

29.1 If you have any complaint please try to speak to us first, by contacting us using the details below.

29.2 In addition, prior to the UK leaving the European Union (“Brexit”) and subject to any pre-Brexit transitional period, please note that if you live in a European Union member state, or in Norway, Iceland or Lichtenstein, disputes may be submitted for online resolution to the European Commission Online Dispute Resolution ("ODR") platform available at https://ec.europa.eu/consumers/odr. We do not currently use alternative dispute resolution ("ADR") through the ODR platform as a means of settling consumer complaints.

29.3 Further, in accordance with applicable consumer law, we offer you access to an alternative dispute resolution mechanism. Our mediator is Medicys, whose address is 73 boulevard de Clichy 75009 Paris, and whose website address is https://medicys-consommation.fr/

30. Contacting us

You can contact us at customerservice@eurosportplayer.com or using the details in our Help Centre.