Terms of Use - German Law - English Language (Part 1)

If you are resident in Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, these Terms of Use set out the agreement between you and Dplay Entertainment Limited, incorporated under the laws of England and Wales under company number: 09615785, having its registered office at Chiswick Park Building 2, 566 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 5YB, United Kingdom (“Dplay”). If you are resident in Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, references to “us” or “we” in these Terms of Use shall in each case be construed as references to Dplay.

If you are a resident in Germany, these Terms of Use set out the agreement between you and Joyn GmbH, a limited liability company registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, Germany (“Joyn”). If you are a resident in Germany, references in these Terms of Use to “us” or “we” shall in each case be construed as references to Joyn.

These Terms of Use govern your use of Eurosport Player. As used in these Terms of Use, "Eurosport Player", “Eurosport Player service”, "our service" or "the service" means the online service provided by us for discovering and watching Eurosport Content, including all features and functionalities, recommendations and reviews, the website, and user interfaces, as well as all content and software associated with Eurosport Player.

By signing-up or continuing to use the Eurosport Player, you confirm that you are bound by these Terms of Use, including any changes to them or the service in accordance with these Terms of Use.

To use the Eurosport Player service you must have internet access and a Eurosport Player Device.

Access to Eurosport Player.

You may access Eurosport Player by subscribing to or purchasing one or more Eurosport Player access passes (“Your Pass(es)” or “Eurosport Pass(es)”) directly from us. Further details of our main current offerings can be found at www.eurosportplayer.com/subscribe.

You will need to provide us with a current, valid, accepted method of payment, which you may update from time to time ("Payment Method"). Debit and credit cards are accepted as a Payment Method.

There are certain types of Eurosport Pass that will automatically renew unless you prevent Your Pass from auto-renewing before your next renewal date (for details on how to do this, see "Cancellation" below). If Your Pass auto-renews, it will do so for the same duration as the initial term (unless we tell you otherwise) and you authorise us to charge your next subscription fee to your Payment Method.

If you stop, pause or re-start any Eurosport Content included in any Eurosport Pass, this will not extend the access period for watching that content on that Eurosport Pass. Once the relevant access period has expired, the content will no longer be available to you.

You can find specific details regarding any Eurosport Player subscription or purchase you have made directly with us by visiting our website, clicking on the person icon or by logging in via the login box on the top right hand side of the page and then clicking on the "Subscription" tab on the left hand side of the “Account” page.

Access to Eurosport Player via a Third Party.

Eurosport Passes may be subscribed to or purchased via a third party and you will be able to access Eurosport Player via that third party and/or via our website on a Eurosport Player Device. The price, duration and content of any Eurosport Pass purchased via a third party, including whether there is a possibility to renew that Eurosport Pass, may differ from the price, duration and content of (and the ability to renew) any Eurosport Pass that is available to purchase directly from us.

The relevant third party will provide you with details of how to access Eurosport Player at the time of your subscription to or purchase of a Eurosport Pass from them. You will need to provide that third party with a current, valid, method of payment that is accepted by that third party, which you may be able to update from time to time (subject to that third party’s payment terms).

There are certain types of Eurosport Pass that will automatically renew unless you prevent Your Pass from auto-renewing before your next renewal date (for details on how to do this, see "Cancellation" below). If Your Pass auto-renews, you authorise that third party to charge your next subscription fee to the method of payment accepted by that third party. Details of any refund that you may be entitled to receive in these circumstances for a Eurosport Pass subscribed to or purchased via a third party shall be provided to you by that third party.

If you stop, pause or re-start any Eurosport Content included in any Eurosport Pass, this will not extend the access period for watching that content on that Eurosport Pass (unless the third party from which you purchased Your Pass tells you otherwise). Once the relevant access period has expired, the content will no longer be available to you (unless the third party from which you purchased Your Pass tells you otherwise).

The terms and conditions of that third party, in addition to these Terms of Use, will apply to your subscription or payment to that third party. In the event of any inconsistency between these Terms of Use and the terms and conditions of that third party, the terms and conditions of that third party shall take precedence. For example, any terms in these Terms of Use explaining how you pay and/or cancel your subscription or purchase will not apply where you purchase a Eurosport Pass via a third party.

Please contact the relevant third party for help if you have any issues in accessing Eurosport Player via that third party’s website, on any app and/or via any credentials provided to you by that third party.

Access to Eurosport Player via a Third Party Bundle.

You may also access Eurosport Player by subscribing to or purchasing such access via one of our commercial partners who offers you a bundle that includes access to Eurosport Player (“Third Party Bundle”). The relevant commercial partner will provide you with details of how to access Eurosport Player at the time of your subscription to or purchase of a Third Party Bundle.

You will need to provide that commercial partner with a current, valid, method of payment that is accepted by that commercial partner, which you may be able to update from time to time (subject to that commercial partner’s payment terms).

A Third Party Bundle may automatically renew unless you prevent it from auto-renewing before your billing date. In those circumstances, you authorise that commercial partner to charge your next subscription fee to the method of payment accepted by that commercial partner. Details of any refund that you may be entitled to receive in these circumstances for a Third Party Bundle subscribed to or purchased via one of our commercial partners shall be provided to you by that commercial partner.

If you stop, pause or re-start any Eurosport Content included in any Third Party Bundle, this will not extend the access period for watching that Eurosport Content on that Third Party Bundle (unless the commercial partner from which you purchased the Third Party Bundle tells you otherwise). Once the relevant access period has expired, the Eurosport Content will no longer be available to you (unless the commercial partner from which you purchased the Third Party Bundle tells you otherwise).

If you are subscribing to or purchasing a Third Party Bundle then in addition to these Terms of Use, the terms and conditions of that commercial partner will apply to your Third Party Bundle. If there is any inconsistency between these Terms of Use and the terms and conditions of a commercial partner, the terms and conditions of that commercial partner shall take precedence. For example, with respect to the type of content that you may access on Eurosport Player, the price of any Third Party Bundle and its duration, together with your rights to cancel such Third Party Bundle (and your access to Eurosport Player) will be governed by the terms and conditions of the commercial partner, including any refunds that you may be entitled to receive following any cancellation.

Please contact the relevant commercial partner for help if you have any issues in accessing any part of your Third Party Bundle (other than technical problems in accessing Eurosport Player). The way in which you access the content on Eurosport Player as provided in any Third Party Bundle, will also vary from time to time and you will be provided with details on how to access such content at the time of your subscription to or purchase of that Third Party Bundle.

Free trials, discounts and promotions.

1. Your subscription to and/or access to Eurosport Player may start with a free trial, discount or other promotional offer (“Promotional Period”). Details of how you can access any Promotional Period (for example, whether by voucher or promotional code or otherwise) will be provided to you when such Promotional Period is offered to you. The Promotional Period lasts for the period specified during sign-up and is intended to allow new members and certain former members to access Eurosport Content that would ordinarily only be available if purchased.

2. You agree not to register multiple times for the same type of Promotional Period. Any such action shall be a breach of these Terms of Use and may result in the termination of your Eurosport Pass. Promotional Period eligibility is determined by us at our sole discretion and we reserve the right to limit availability of and/or revoke any Promotional Period and put your account on hold in the event that we determine that you are not eligible. If you are currently subscribing to and/or accessing the Eurosport Player service via a Promotional Period and/or have recently subscribed to and/or have accessed the Eurosport Player service via a Promotional Period, you may not be eligible for another Promotional Period. We may use information such as device ID, method of payment or an account email address used with an existing or recent Eurosport Pass and/or Promotional Period to determine eligibility. For combinations with other offers, restrictions may apply.

3. If your Promotional Period allows you to try a Eurosport Pass, we will charge your Payment Method at the end of the Promotional Period (unless we tell you otherwise) unless you cancel Your Pass prior to the end of the Promotional Period. The amount you will be charged will depend on the type of Eurosport Pass you had access to during your Promotional Period. To view the date from which you will be charged and the price of the relevant Eurosport Pass going forward, visit our website, click on the person icon or log in via the login box on the top right hand side of the page and then click on the "Subscription" tab on the left hand side of the “Account” page.

Billing.

1. Pricing Information. Detailed pricing information is displayed on our website during the subscription process. These prices include VAT but they do not include any third party transaction fees that may apply.

2. Billing. The total cost of any Eurosport Pass you purchase directly from us will be charged as specified in the “Subscription” tab on your “Account” page which can be accessed by clicking on the person icon or by logging in via the login box on the right hand side of our website. A breakdown of the cost of Your Pass will be set out in the email that you receive from us on subscription or purchase and this breakdown will set out the price, including any taxes and/or other transaction fees that may have been applied to your purchase (if any). In some cases, your payment date may change, for example if your Payment Method has not successfully settled or if your paid subscription to Eurosport Player began on the 31st of any month and the following month only has 30 days in it. To see your next payment date, click on the "Subscription" tab on your "Account" page which can be accessed by clicking on the person icon by logging in via the login box on the right hand side of our website.

3. Payment Method. You can change your Payment Method by clicking on the “Update Payment Info” link on the “Subscription” tab of your “Account” page which can be accessed by clicking on the person icon or by logging in via the login box on the right hand side of our website. If a payment is not successfully settled, due to expiration, insufficient funds, or otherwise, and you do not change your Payment Method or cancel your account, we may suspend your access to the Eurosport Player service until we have obtained a valid Payment Method. When you update your Payment Method, you authorise us to continue charging the updated Payment Method, and you remain responsible for any uncollected amounts. This may result in a change to your payment billing dates. For some Payment Methods, the issuer of your Payment Method may charge you certain fees, such as a foreign transaction fee or other fees relating to the processing of your Payment Method. Local tax charges may vary depending on the Payment Method used. Check with your Payment Method service provider for details.

4. Payment Processing. We use other companies (including other companies in the same group as Dplay), agents or contractors ("Payment Processors") to process credit card transactions or other payment methods. During the sign up process with us, you will need to provide certain information that will allow our Payment Processors to collect payments on our behalf and you authorise such Payment Processors to collect payments on our behalf. If a payment fails, the relevant Payment Processors will try to collect payment again but if they are unable to process a payment you will not be able to use/access the part of the service that the failed payment relates to. The information you provide during the sign up process will be stored on your account with us, including details of your Payment Method and this Payment Method will be charged each time you purchase a new Eurosport Pass unless you change your Payment Method (see “Payment Method” above on how to do this). If you subscribe to Eurosport Player through a free trial offer, a payment may be authorised by your bank but no payment will be taken by us. You should be aware however that this may affect your available balance or credit limit.

5. Price Changes. We may change the terms of our Eurosport Passes and any other part of our service (including, the price of one or more of our Eurosport Passes and/or other type of subscription) from time to time as described below. We may increase (or decrease) our prices where necessary. Increases may occur if the cost to us of providing the service increases, which may include for example: when we have to pay third parties more for their content by paying higher licence fees, production costs and negotiating or obtaining any other kind of licence or permit that may be needed for existing content; when we introduce new programmes and so have to purchase new content, incur production costs and negotiate new licences and permits; when we update our content and services and there are development and licence costs associated with any updates to the content, the services and/or any upgraded/new technology required; when we change the way we structure the service; when we invest in improving our customer support and security; for valid legal and/or regulatory reasons; and/or other costs associated with the running of the service increase, including external factors such a rise in inflation.

In addition, we provide our services on an ongoing basis and we cannot foresee what may change in the future. This means we may increase our prices for reasons other than those set out above.

We will give you no less than 6 weeks' notice of any price increase and you will be entitled to object or cancel your subscription prior to the price increase becoming effective.

Right of Withdrawal

1. Expiration of your right of withdrawal. Please note that your right of withdrawal as it is set out in the instruction below will expire immediately upon us granting you access to the Eurosport Player Content, provided that you:

a) had expressly consented to us beginning with the performance of the contract prior to expiry of the withdrawal period, and

b) had acknowledged that by this consent, you would lose the right to withdrawal from the contract upon the performance of the contract having commenced.

2. Right of Withdrawal.

You have the right to withdraw from this contract within 14 days, without giving any reason, unless your right of withdrawal expires as set out below.

The withdrawal period will expire after 14 days from the day of contract conclusion.

To exercise the right of withdrawal, you must inform us (for Germany: Joyn GmbH, c/o Dplay Entertainment Limited, Chiswick Park Building 2, 566 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 5YB, Großbritannien, customerservice@eurosportplayer.com; for Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein: Dplay Entertainment Limited, Chiswick Park Building 2, 566 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 5YB, Großbritannien, customerservice@eurosportplayer.com) of your decision to withdraw from this contract by an unequivocal statement (e.g. a letter sent by post or e-mail). You may use the attached model withdrawal form, but it is not obligatory.

To meet the withdrawal deadline, it is sufficient for you to send your communication concerning your exercise of the right of withdrawal before the withdrawal period has expired.

Effects of withdrawal

If you withdraw from this contract, we shall reimburse to you all payments received from you, including the costs of delivery (with the exception of the supplementary costs resulting from your choice of a type of delivery other than the least expensive type of standard delivery offered by us), without undue delay and in any event not later than 14 days from the day on which we are informed about your decision to withdraw from this contract. We will carry out such reimbursement using the same means of payment as you used for the initial transaction, unless you have expressly agreed otherwise; in any event, you will not incur any fees as a result of such reimbursement.

Model withdrawal form

Please complete and return this form only if you wish to withdraw from the contract.

— To: for Germany: Joyn GmbH c/o Dplay Entertainment Limited, Chiswick Park Building 2, 566 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 5YB, Großbritannien,customerservice@eurosportplayer.com; for Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein: Dplay Entertainment Limited, Chiswick Park Building 2, 566 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 5YB, Großbritannien, customerservice@eurosportplayer.com.

— I/We (*) hereby give notice that I/We (*) withdraw from my/our (*)contract for the provision of the following service (*),

— Ordered on (*),

— Name of consumer(s),

— Address of consumer(s),

— Signature of consumer(s) (only if this form is notified on paper),

— Date

(*) Delete as applicable