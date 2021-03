Extreme-E

Extreme-E - A big challenge and a race around the globe, a radical new off-road racing series

Extreme E is a radical new off-road racing series, founded by the same visionary behind Formula E, which will showcase electric SUVs and futuristic technologies in some of the world’s most remote and challenging environments. This five-event global voyage will utilise its sporting platform for the purpose of promoting electrification, environment and equality.

00:07:22, 7 hours ago