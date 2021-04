Extreme E

Highlights: Nico Rosberg's team are Extreme E's first race winners

Nico Rosberg's team won the first race of the new electric Extreme E off-road series in Saudi Arabia on Sunday while Lewis Hamilton's X44 outfit hit problems and finished third in a cloud of dust. Retired 2016 Formula One champion Rosberg was in Al Ula to celebrate the Desert X Prix victory with Sweden's triple rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson and Australian rally driver Molly Taylor.

00:04:56, 5 hours ago