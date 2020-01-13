Apithy and Kharlan land gold medals at FIE Sabre Grand Prix in Montreal

Apithy overcame the challenge of Italian Luca Curatoli to win the men’s sabre competition whilst Kharlan beat Russia’s Olga Nikitina to land the women’s equivalent.

For the first time in the history of Canadian fencing, Montreal hosted an FIE Sabre Grand Prix which was held at the IGA Stadium in Jarry Park. The event was a major step in qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games being the last major event for Olympic qualification. As a result about 350 sabre athletes from more than 40 countries headed to Montreal to protect or attempt to obtain one of the few places available to compete in Tokyo.

Apithy’s progress to eventual gold saw him beat Ukraine’s Andriy Yagodka (15-5) in the last 64 stage and Egypt’s Ziad Elsissy (15-12) in the last 32, to set up a meeting with Korea’s Bongil Gu in the last 16. Here the Frenchman was made to battle hard before winning 15-12 and progressing to defeat Korea’s Junghwan Kim in the quarter-finals by the narrowest of margins 15-14.

To get the gold, Apithy would then have to overcome the challenge of two Italians, the first of which was Luigi Samele in the semi-finals who was beaten 15-8.That brought the final showdown with Curatoli and in another tense battle Apithy just had the edge over his Italian opponent, taking the gold medal winning 15-12.

In the women’s competition, Kharlan was in fine form throughout the tournament, seeing off France’s Margaux Rifkiss and China’s Norika Tamura 15-7 in round of 64 and round of 32 stages respectively, before accounting for USA’s Mariel Zagunis 15-8 in the last 16.

The Ukranian continued that form into the quarter-final by beating another French fencer Sara Balzer 15-8, but was given a stiff test in the semi-finals by China’s SHAO Yaqi Shao before edging their contest by a single touch 15-14. That brought her to meet Nikitina in the Final and in a largely one-sided contest Kharlan took the gold medal with a 15-7 verdict.

There was plenty of FIE World Cup elsewhere around the world over the weekend.

World champion Gergely Siklósi of Hungary beat South Korea’s Park Sang-young to the gold medal at the FIE Men’s Épée World Cup in Heidenheim, with Hungary also tking the team gold medal.

The 67th “Heidenheimer Pokal” was held at the “Bibris Halle” and featured 332 international fencers and teams from 35 countries. The final of the men’s individual epee event was a thrilling encounter and saw Siklosi defeat Olympic gold medallist Park by a single touch to win, 15-14.

Siklosi beat Russia’s Sergey Bida, 15-8 in the semi-finals whilst Park beat Poland’s Radoslaw Zawrotniak 15-9 after also taking out French world champion Yannick Borel in the quarterfinals by one point, 15-14. Zawrotniak had earlier eliminated top seed Andrea Santarelli of Italy in the last-32 stage.

In the men’s epee team competition, Hungary faced France for the gold medal, winning with a 45-43 final score. France beat Italy in the semifinal, 45-24, and Hungary won against Switzerland, 45-34. Switzerland took the bronze medal against Italy, 45-36.

Reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia triumphed at the FIE Women’s Foil World Cup in Katowice, Poland, with Russia also making it a double by winning the team event.

The competition, which took place at Katowice’s “Spodek Hall”, featured 195 international fencers and teams from 23 countries.

Olympic gold medallist and triple world champion Deriglazova took the individual gold medal by beating Italy’s Camilla Mancini 15-11. To get there Deriglazova beat USA’s Lee Kiefer 15-13 in the semi-finals with Mancini defeating France’s Ysaora Thibus in the 15-8.

Thibus had earlier claimed the scalp of Italian Olympic and world champion Elisa Di Francisca in the quarterfinals thanks to a 15-10 victory, whilst Kiefer inflicted defeat on Italian double world champion Arianna Errigo in the same round 15-13. Second seed Alice Volpi of Italy crashed out in the round of 64, losing 15-11 to Joo Yeong-ji of South Korea.

In the women’s team foil event, Russia overcame France to win the gold medal, 45-42. France narrowly eliminated Italy in the semi-finals, 42-41, while Russia beat USA, 45-36. The bronze medal went to Italy over USA, 45-18.

Poland’s Aleksandra Zamachowska came away from Havana Women’s Epee World Cup event with gold, whilst Italy claimed the team event.

This event took place at Havana’s “Coliseo de la Ciudad Deportiva” and featured 181 international competitors and teams from 21 countries.

In the final match of women’s individual epee, Zamachowska faced Romania’s Ana Maria Popescu, winning comfortably with a 15-8 score. Zamachowska had defeated teammate Renata Knapik-Miazga, 15-12 in the semi-finals with Popescu beating France’s Marie-Florence Candassamy in the other last four tie 12-10. The big surprise came when Italian world champion Mara Navarria was eliminated by China’s Yiwen Sun in the round of 16, 15-11.

In the women’s team epee final, Italy were given a good battle against Estonia before eventually winning 33-30. Estonia had easily overcome Ukraine in the semi-final, 45-33, whereas Italy narrowly battled past France, 41-40. The bronze medal went to France over Ukraine by a single touch, 45-44.