Athlete Spotlight: Alice Volpi and how fencing turns her from ‘cute’ to ‘monster’

She won the under 20 world championship and is one of the leaders of the Italian national fencing team. Alice Volpi confides in Eurosport about her dream to rea
Nathalie Moellhausen talks through choosing to feint in the biggest moment
In the latest My Olympic Journey, Nozomi Sato speaks of her hopes for the Tokyo Games.
We go 'behind the mask' with Guilherme Toldo as the Brazilian fencer reveals his emotions chasing his Olympic dream and what the challenge is demanding of him.
Fencing is split into three separate disciplines: the foil, the épée, and the sabre, which is explained in depth in this video.
French fencing star Enzo Lefort discusses the Olympic Games memories that inspired him to be one of the sport's brightest talents.
Manon Brunet, Caroline Queroli, Cecilia Berder, and Charlotte Lembach are current world champions and are gunning for Olympic gold.
Meet the record-breaking Italian Women's Foil team.
Fencing star Olga Kharlan discusses some of the Olympic moments that have shaped her into the athlete she is today.
South Korea have won three golds on the bounce at the World Championships in the men's sabre team event and are the number one ranked team in the world.