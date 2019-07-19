Brazil’s Moellhausen and Korea’s Oh earn first golds of World Championships in Budapest

On the first evening of finals competition Oh took the gold medal in the men’s individual sabre competition and Moellhausen won Brazil’s first-ever fencing world championship medal in the women’s individual epee.

The BOK Sports Hall (AKA SYMA Sports and Conference Centre) in Budapest is the venue for the Championships and a total of 348 fencers took part across both events. In all, 118 countries will have athletes represented to compete in the nine-day competition which will feature 12 men’s and women’s individual and team events in three weapons.

In the gold-medal match for the men’s individual sabre title, Oh overcame Hungarian world champion Andras Szatmari 15-12 to secure victory.

Oh beat Italy’s Luca Curatoli, 15-11 in the semi-final round, whereas Szatmari defeated Iran’s Mojtaba Abedini, 15-8. The Hungarian had also beat USA’s number-one ranked Eli Dershwitz in the quarterfinals, 15-12, and eliminated Russian world champion Veniamin Reshetnikov in the round of 16 stage by the same scoreline.

The final of the women’s individual epee saw Moellhausen come up against China’s Sheng Lin and the Brazilian had to negotiate priority overtime before creating a bit of history. With both fencers deadlocked, the additional time was needed and it was Moellhausen who eventually prevailed, winning with a 13-12 score to take the gold medal.

Earlier in the semi-final round, Lin had progressed to the gold medal match by virtue of winning by a single touch, beating Ukraine’s Olena Kryvytska 15-14. Moellhausen for her part defeated Hong Kong’s Man Wai Vivian Kong, 15-11. One of the most notable if not shock results earlier in the competition saw reigning 2018 world champion – and one of the favourites – Mara Navarria of Italy eliminated at the round of 32 by Germany’s Alexandra Ndolo, thanks to a 15-14.

During the Opening Ceremonies also staged last evening, International Olympic Committee President and fencing Olympic champion Thomas Bach, FIE President Alisher Usmanov and Hungarian Secretary of State for Sport of the Ministry of Human Resources Tunde Szabo each gave a welcome address to a worldwide audience, after which the World Championships were declared officially open by Mr. Bach.