Fencing World Championships get underway in Budapest

A total of 12 events will be held in team and individual competition for both men and women, in three weapons (epee, foil, sabre) with these World Championships playing an important part of the qualification process for next year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Fencing World Championships were also held in Budapest not so long ago back in 2013, and this year’s Championships will take place in the same location, the BOK Sports Hall (AKA SYMA Sports and Conference Centre) which is regarded as one of the top meeting and sports facilities in Hungary.

With its UNESCO World Heritage area of the city, as well as numerous cultural, entertainment, historical and tourist-friendly attractions, Budapest is welcoming the thousands of athletes, coaches, officials and supporters who are expected to visit the World Championships which will officially close the 2018-2019 competition season.

The preliminary competitions will be taking place until 17 July, ahead of the opening ceremony and first day of gold-medal competition taking place on 18 July.

Monday 15 July

Women’s individual epee, men’s sabre preliminaries

Tuesday 16 July

Women’s individual foil, men’s epee preliminaries

Wednesday 17 July

Women’s individual sabre, men’s foil preliminaries

Thursday 18 July

Women’s individual epee, men’s sabre T64-finals, Opening Ceremony (1800)

Friday 19 July

Women’s individual foil, men’s epee T64-finals

Saturday 20 July

Women’s team epee, men’s team sabre preliminaries, Women’s individual sabre, men’s foil T64-finals

Sunday 21 July

Women’s team foil, men’s team epee preliminaries, Women’s team epee, men’s team sabre quarterfinals to finals

Monday 22 July

Women’s team sabre, men’s team foil preliminaries, Women’s team foil, men’s team epee quarterfinals to finals

Tuesday 23 July

Women’s team sabre, men’s team foil quarterfinals to finals, Closing Ceremony (1830)

Following the conclusion of the World Championships, there is a break before the FIE’s 2019-2020 season events begin in late August, continuing the qualifications for the Games with a full year of World Cup and Grand Prix competitions prior to Tokyo 2020 in August.