FIE will be ‘Fencing for our Planet’ on World Fencing Day

After the huge success of the last year’s second event, World Fencing Day 2019 will take place on Saturday 7 September.

First launched by the FIE in 2017, World Fencing Day now takes place annually in September on Saturday of the second weekend. It is on this designated date that federations, fencers and coaches of all levels – from Olympic and World Championships fencers to local clubs – gather together to celebrate the sport of fencing in any community so that people can discover more about the sport, its history and values.

Back in June, the FIE announced its theme for World Fencing Day 2019 as “Fencing For Our Planet”, designed as a call to action for the worldwide fencing family to show that fencing and fencers care for people and the world.As part of its basic principles and mission, the FIE will be encouraging athletes, coaches, fencing clubs and federations worldwide to demonstrate not only their love of the sport of fencing, but also to use their talents and dedication to sport for the betterment of their communities and the shared environment.

Since the first edition in 2017 of the World Fencing Day, fencers, coaches, clubs and federations gather in public places en masse to demonstrate in a creative and innovative way the sport to the public. It is with that in mind that the FIE is once again reaching out to the fencing community to demonstrate the core values and principles of the fencing tradition in aid of their communities.

Demonstrating the importance of fitness and nutrition to youth groups in disadvantaged areas and to the elderly, joining volunteer groups to help clean beaches and environmentally endangered places, and providing help for the most vulnerable in our society, are just some of the ways that fencers, fencing clubs and federations can use the vast energy network in fencing to the betterment of those around them. In so doing, it is the hope of the FIE that fencers can show the world that fencing is not just a sport, but a positive state of mind that can benefit both the individual and the communities in which they live.