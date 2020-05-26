Fencing

Impact of coronavirus pandemic means world of fencing continues waiting game for a return to action

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Impact of coronavirus pandemic means world of fencing continues waiting game for a return to action

Image credit: Eurosport

ByBeth Knox
8 hours ago | Updated 8 hours ago

The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the sporting world with fencing no exception.

As a number of countries continue to ease down lockdown restrictions and also evaluate the possibility of opening their national borders to visitors, all international fencing competition continues to be on hold.

Along with most other sports, the worldwide health emergency has seen all of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) fencing events scheduled for May cancelled.

Play Icon
Fencing

‘We are here, we’re together’ - France’s sabre team on the secrets behind their success

YESTERDAY AT 21:09

The Cali Grand Prix in Colombia (1 to 5 May) and Shanghai Grand Prix in China (15 to 17 May) were both cancelled well in advance, with last weekend’s scheduled Moscow Grand Prix in the Russian capital (22 to 24 May) also suffering the same fate. As yet there are no indications as yet to a possible resumption of fencing action either at national or international level.

Following the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021, the FIE has issued an update to the qualification system for the Games for all national fencing bodies and organisations. The key points are that results and qualifications obtained until March 2020 are retained. The rankings are “frozen” as of March 8, 2020 and will be reactivated (on a date yet to be determined) when they will be able to hold the last competitions counting for the Olympic qualification

There is however no update yet on the rescheduling of the final competitions which will count for Olympic qualifications. Two dates have however been earmarked with 5 April 2021 being the closure of rolling FIE Official Ranking, and the period of 15 to 30 April 2021 being allocated for Zone qualifying events.

In an announcement on its website on Friday (22 May), British Fencing stated that next month it hopes to publish some dates for 2021, whilst also providing an update on those events currently postponed which include the Senior Nationals, BYCs, GB Cup, and Cadet and Junior Nationals. However whilst there is more certainty over social distancing easing, it said it is very difficult to make firm plans and unable to set some firm dates to restart competitive fencing in 2020 just yet.

British Fencing have confirmed that rankings will continue to be frozen until they are confident that sufficient numbers of people can participate in competitions from across the UK.

Play Icon
Fencing

‘Our strength is to unite and think about a common goal: winning’ - the Italian Foil Team want more

19/05/2020 AT 07:28
Play Icon
Fencing

My Olympic Journey - Olga Kharlan on the Olympic moments that have shaped her life

13/05/2020 AT 21:18
Related Topics
Fencing
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Fencing

Olympic fencing events on hold as 2020 Tokyo Games postponed for a year

04/04/2020 AT 11:26
Fencing

Three South Korean fencers test positive for coronavirus - Yonhap news agency

19/03/2020 AT 08:58
Fencing

FIE suspends all events for five weeks due to coronavirus pandemic

16/03/2020 AT 18:58
Fencing

FIE suspends all events for five weeks due to coronavirus pandemic

16/03/2020 AT 18:58

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Fencing

‘We are here, we’re together’ - France’s sabre team on the secrets behind their success

00:03:06
Play Icon
Play Icon
Fencing

‘Our strength is to unite and think about a common goal: winning’ - the Italian Foil Team want more

00:02:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Fencing

My Olympic Journey - Olga Kharlan on the Olympic moments that have shaped her life

00:02:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Fencing

The Three-Peat: South Korea have a near-perfect sabre team

00:02:31
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Thiem salutes sensational Nadal dropshot

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Formula 1

Sainz explains comment that angered Red Bull

08/07/2017 AT 09:13
Wimbledon

Federer: Murray is tired and struggling with injuries

23/06/2017 AT 08:18
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleOlympic fencing events on hold as 2020 Tokyo Games postponed for a year
Next articlePogba, Rashford available when Premier League resumes, says Solskjaer