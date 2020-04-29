Watch
Fencing
Introducing the Swiss Men's Epee Team
00:02:19
What's On (2)
Superbikes
Showdown Event | Round 1
Oulton Park, 2017
Eurosport 2
13:00-14:00
Premium
Play Icon
On now
Mountain Bike
World Championship | 2015
Andorra
Eurosport 1
13:00-13:59
Premium
Play Icon
On now
Related
Fencing
Introducing the Swiss Men's Epee Team
Everything you need to know about the Swiss Men's Epee Team.
00:02:19
Play Icon
Watch
Fencing
Introducing the Italian Men's Sabre Team
Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
00:03:41
Play Icon
Watch
Fencing
The Best of Fencing: ‘It was the dream of a lifetime’
Highlights from the best events in the 2019/20 fencing season will be shown on Eurosport at 07:00 on Wednesday April 22.
00:01:34
Play Icon
Watch
Fencing
My Olympic Journey - Yannick Borel on his defining career moments in the Games
Yannick Borel talks to Eurosport about the Olympic Games experiences that have defined his career.
00:02:54
Play Icon
Watch
Fencing
'My City' - Fencing superstar Yannick Borel takes Eurosport on a tour of Paris
Yannick Borel talks Paris and takes us to the place where his love of fencing began.
00:02:34
Play Icon
Watch
Fencing
‘I hope to come back to Tokyo again!’ – Bhavani Devi
Indian fencer Bhavani Devi discovered some Japanese culture during a trip to the Olympic Games' host city.
00:03:00
Play Icon
Watch
Fencing
My Olympic Journey, Nathalie Moellhausen: ‘I get goosebumps’
Fencing star Nathalie Moellhausen reflects on representing Brazil at a home Olympics back in 2016.
00:02:44
Play Icon
Watch
Fencing
Athlete Spotlight: Olga Kharlan on her chase for Olympic gold
Olga Kharlan is heading to the Olympics with gold in her sights.
00:02:51
Play Icon
Watch
Fencing
Top 5 moments from the Budapest Epee Grand Prix
Relive some of the best action from the Budapest Epee Grand Prix featuring an exhuberant Masaru Yamada.
00:01:22
Play Icon
Watch
Fencing
Fencing video - Manon Brunet on bouncing back from Rio heartbreak
Manon Brunet had an Olympic medal cruelly snatched away from her in the women’s sabre at Rio 2016 – but she is primed to go again at Tokyo 2020.
00:02:28
Play Icon
Watch
More Fencing
