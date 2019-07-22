Korea land third men’s team sabre title, China win women’s team epee at World Fencing Championships

The team of Gu Bon-gil, Kim Jun-ho, Oh Sang-uk and Ha Han-sol earned a narrow 45-44 win against Tamás Decsi, Csanád Gémesi, 2017 individual world sabre champion András Szatmári and Olympic champion Áron Szilágyi.

Also on Sunday China secured the women’s team épée crown as they denied Russia in an equally dramatic final.

The President of the Republic of Hungary, Janos Ader, was present for the evening’s competition which was staged before a cheering, full capacity audience at the YMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest.

Sixty-five international teams fenced in the two competitions which are part of the nine-day Championships that will see a total of 118 countries participate in a total of 12 individual and team events in three weapons.

South Korea’s men arrived in the Hungarian capital as one of the favourites for the team sabre title having won the competition at the past two World Championships in Leipzig and Wuxi. On this occasion they came perilously close to losing their grip on the title as the Hungarian quartet pushed them all the way in front of a typically partisan home crowd before eventually falling short by a single touch.

Earlier in the semi-finals, South Korea thrashed Germany 45-22 while Hungary accounted for Italy 45-38.

The bronze medal was clinched by the Italian team of Enrico Berre, Luca Curatoli, Aldo Montano and Luigi Samele, who beat Germany’s Max Hartung, Björn Hübner, Matyas Szabo and Benedikt Wagner 45-38.

China secured the women’s team épée crown as they denied Russia further success at these Championships with a 29-28 win.

The Chinese team of Xu Anqi, Sun Yiwen, Lin Sheng and Zhu Mingye, two of which were part of the squad which earned silver at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, prevailed by a slim margin over Tatyna Andryushina, Violetta Khrapina, Violetta Kolobova and Lyubov Shutova to claim the world title. The bout went to additional priority time as Kolobova clawed back a three touch deficit in the last minute to draw the teams level at 28-all. However Zhu Mingye got the all-important winning touch with just over thirty seconds of the additional one minute remaining to seal the title.

Italy’s Alice Clerici, Rossella Fiamingo, Federica Isola and Mara Navarria took bronze by defeating Ukraine’s Dzhoan Feybi Bezhura, Olena Kryvytska, Kseniya Pantelyeyva and Yana Shemyakina 45-36 in the third-place playoff.