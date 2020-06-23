Limited British Fencing success provides opportunity for new star to carry mantle forward from lone

Anyone looking to track the record of Great Britain fencing success in recent years is in for disappointing reading, for not only is it limited but with any major triumphs pointing largely to the efforts of one man.

Richard Kruse is that man and his seemingly lone crusade has been a flickering beacon of hope in an otherwise bleak outlook where British fencing representation is concerned on the major European and World stage.

The former European under-20 champion is now something of a veteran Olympian for having made his bow at the Athens Games in 2004, he has competed at every subsequent Games. His first appearance at the age of 21 saw him reach the quarter-finals in Greece and finish eighth in the men’s foil. That in itself was deemed a huge success by British standards given that it was the best performance at the Olympics by a British man since the late Bill Hoskyns won épée silver at the Tokyo Games of 1964.

However subsequent performances by Kruse failed to build on that initial hope. In Beijing a last-16 exit was accompanied by 14th place, while on home soil for the London 2012 Games he went out in the last 32 stage, coming 17th overall.

With that disappointment no doubt ringing in British Fencing’s ears, they then decided to operate a World Class Performance Programme (WCPP). The programme, funded by UK Sport, helped to fund those athletes who were deemed likely to achieve podium success at the Olympic Games. And it brought some initial rewards. Under this programme, the men’s foil team qualified for Rio 2016 which was the first time that a Fencing team had qualified under the system introduced by the International Fencing Federation (FIE) some 20 years previous.

Going into the Rio 2016 Games it went almost unnoticed that Kruse had led Great Britain’s men’s team to gold in the European Games in Baku in 2015. It was no mean feat either, defeating the reigning Olympic champions, Italy, in the final, and in doing so giving Great Britain a first team victory at world or European level for 50 years. So hopes were perhaps high.

Kruse, then ranked six in the world rankings, then surpassed all expectations in Rio making the men’s foil singles semi-finals. After beating double Olympic champion Andrea Cassara and Gerek Meinhardt he was only denied a bronze medal and Great Britain’s first fencing medal in nearly 60 years by narrowly losing out in the last four encounter after a tiring comeback against Russian Timur Safin. Kruse was also part of the Great Britain team who achieved sixth place overall – narrowly losing to eventual winners Russia in the last eight of the competition.

Yet despite those performances and the optimism that more overdue success might be not that far away, UK Sport announced in December 2016 that they had withdrawn funding from fencing. In the funding review, Fencing was banded by UK Sport as Band 4, meaning it was considered a ‘possible’ not ‘probable’ medal winning sport for Tokyo 2020.

And perhaps as a result of that decision, the lack of success at subsequent European and World Championships, and also at the FIE Grand Prix series and World Cup events since has been clearly noticeable.

Having claimed a gold medal at the Havana Grand Prix in Cuba in March 2016 prior to Rio (which in itself was his first Grand Prix gold medal since 2009), Kruse took gold medals at both the 2017 and 2018 Shanghai Foil Fencing Grand Prix events, retaining his title in the latter with some style.

A silver medal then came Kruse’s way at the 2018 Fencing World Championships in Wuxi, China. Defeat in the Final to Italy’s Alessio Foconi earned Great Britain the first medal in any event at the senior fencing world championships in more than a half century. In what could be classed as a successful 2018 for Kruse and British Fencing, he produced another polished all-round display to beat old adversary Cassara to win gold in the men’s foil competition at the Bonn World Cup in Germany.

However, that has been as good as it has got and from there the distinct lack of notable performances by any British fencers since has been disappointing to say the least.

The postponement of this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games to summer 2021 does perhaps give British Fencing some breathing space to take stock of matters and evaluate their prospects for the future. It remains to be however whether Kruse will embark on another Olympic bid in 12 months time and longer term if anyone – either male or female – will step up to take on the mantle he has carried alone for so long.

