Sponsored Fencing - Athlete Spotlight - Alice Volpi
Image credit: Eurosport
She won the under 20 world championship and is one of the leaders of the Italian national fencing team. Alice Volpi confides in Eurosport about her dream to reach the Olympic Games…
Fencing
Athlete Spotlight: Alice Volpi and how fencing turns her from ‘cute’ to ‘monster’
YESTERDAY AT 20:49
Fencing
Athlete Spotlight: Alice Volpi and how fencing turns her from ‘cute’ to ‘monster’
YESTERDAY AT 20:49
Fencing
Aladar Gerevich – the story of an Olympic legend
12/08/2020 AT 21:35
Related Topics