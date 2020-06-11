Sports Explainer: The Sabre

Best Bits
Fencing is split into three separate disciplines: the foil, the épée, and the sabre, which is explained in depth in this video.
French fencing star Enzo Lefort discusses the Olympic Games memories that inspired him to be one of the sport's brightest talents.
Manon Brunet, Caroline Queroli, Cecilia Berder, and Charlotte Lembach are current world champions and are gunning for Olympic gold.
Meet the record-breaking Italian Women's Foil team.
Fencing star Olga Kharlan discusses some of the Olympic moments that have shaped her into the athlete she is today.
South Korea have won three golds on the bounce at the World Championships in the men's sabre team event and are the number one ranked team in the world.
Everything you need to know about the Swiss Men's Epee Team.
Highlights from the best events in the 2019/20 fencing season will be shown on Eurosport at 07:00 on Wednesday April 22.
Yannick Borel talks to Eurosport about the Olympic Games experiences that have defined his career.