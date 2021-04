Fencing

Tokyo 2020 - Evolution of fencing at the Olympic Games, one of four sports to appear in every Games

Evidence of competitive fencing dates back to 1190, where it appeared on Egyptian temples. It is one of only four sports to have been included in every Olympic programme after making its debut in 1896, while a women's competition was first introduced at Paris 1924.

00:02:15, 09/04/2021 at 08:44