Egyptian fencer Mohamed Elsayed was so pumped at beating four-time world champion Yannick Borel at Tokyo 2020 that he stole Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration.

Elsayed claimed a shock 15-11 win over the Rio 2016 team gold medallist in the épée round of 32.

And he could not contain his delight after the winning point, running past his opponent and doing the spin-jump celebration synonymous with the Portuguese forward star.

He also bellowed “come on!”.

It was a good job he celebrated. Although the 18-year-old would win his next encounter, he bowed out in the quarter-finals without a medal after losing to China’s Minghao Lan.

Ronaldo first unveiled his trademark celebration at Real Madrid, jumping up with a half-turn spin while yelling “siiii!”.

The striker, 36, has been linked with a return to former clubs Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon in the summer, although Juventus have insisted he will stay in Italy.

