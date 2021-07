Fencing

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Copying Cristiano! Elsayed pulls off victory and fiery Ronaldo celebration

Egyptian fencer Mohamed Elsayed pulls off a dramatic victory and then a Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in very fired up fashion at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:50, an hour ago