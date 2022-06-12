Strategy was at the heart of both Pool FAST Semi Finals in Budapest, with Hyundai Motorsport N’s Mikel Azcona and Romeo Ferraris’ Giovanni Venturini taking the wins in their respective races.

SF1 saw a great start from CUPRA EKS’ Mattias Ekström, only to be out-powered up by Azcona into Turn 1 for the lead. The pair battled into the second lap, using their Power Up throughout, while Romeo Ferraris’ Maxime Martin chose to conserve his energy for a brilliant pass on Ekström on the final lap. Martin attempted the same move on Azcona into the final corner but it wasn’t to be. Azcona crossed the finish line first, with Martin second and Ekström third.

The Semi Final 2 for Pool FAST was equally thrilling, with Venturini deploying his entire Power Up allocation for a rapid start, securing a lead which he never gave up. Hyundai Motorsport N’s Kevin Ceccon and CUPRA EKS’ Jordi Gené battled hard throughout, with Gené taking second place thanks to a daring move on the inside of the final corner.

The FIA ETCR takes to the track again at 10:19 local time for the Pool FURIOUS Semi Finals, with the all-important DHL Super Finals taking place this afternoon at the Hungaroring.

