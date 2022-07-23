Hyundai Motorsport N’s Mikel Azcona got the fifth round of the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup off to a flying start by topping both of the Pool FAST qualifying sessions at Vallelunga for this weekend’s Race IT.

Azcona was visibly on the limit in both sessions and was the only driver to set a time in the 1m 19s with a 1m 19.885secs lap over two tenths quicker than current points leader, CUPRA EKS driver Adrien Tambay’s 1m 20.105s best.

Bruno Spengler upheld local pride for the Romeo Ferraris squad by placing a best time just under a tenth adrift of Tambay, with Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai Motorsport N) fourth fastest.

Luca Filippi (Romeo Ferraris) was fifth quickest, with Jordi Gené (CUPRA EKS) sixth.

Race IT Pool FAST Qualifying Times

Pool FAST Quarter Final Grids

Mikel Azcona

First Qualifying was very tight in terms of all the times, so I knew I had to push a little bit more. I had some corners to improve as I made a few mistakes in Q1, so it wasn’t so difficult for me, but in the end I made another mistake and lost the gap I had built. The car was very good, I could drive on the limit with full control and on maximum power – it was amazing. I have the best car of the year so far and I feel ready to go into the fights.

