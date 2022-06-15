Making his FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup debut this weekend with the Hyundai Motorsport N squad is 34-year-old Dutch racing driver, Nicky Catsberg.

Catsberg comes to FIA ETCR fresh from the 24 Hours of Le Mans and knows the brand well as his CV includes a WTCR victory in 2020 at the Race of Slovakia in a Hyundai Motorsport car. He also has multiple international victories and major race wins in GT racing.

“I am excited to make my debut in the FIA ETCR with Hyundai Motorsport N,” said Catsberg.

“I am looking forward to working with the team again after our time together in WTCR. I’ve been keeping a close eye on the first two rounds in France and Hungary and I think we are in a good position to fight for victories.

Catsberg takes the slot previously occupied by Italian Kevin Ceccon, who leaves the series tenth in the standing with 72 points.

Whilst this will be his first competitive outing in the Hyundai Veloster N ETCR, Catsberg has been behind the wheel in the pre-season.

“In testing I’ve been impressed with the speed and overall package of the Hyundai Veloster N ETCR, and I feel completely ready to hit the ground running in Jarama,” he said.

“It might take a few sessions for me to find the rhythm with this unique format, but the team and I have worked hard to make sure I am as prepared as possible. It will be a completely new experience for me and I am really looking forward to it.

“I have always wanted to be a part of ETCR, a relatively new racing series with great future possibilities.”

