CUPRA EKS driver Marcus Ekström claimed top spot in both Pool FAST Qualifying sessions this morning, topping the overall timesheets with a commanding 1:53.442 lap.
The Swede set his fastest lap during Qualifying 1, unable to improve in the second session after a slight slide and rising track temperatures.
Hyundai Motorsport N’s Mikel Azcona secured second place in 1:54.132, set during Qualifying 1, while Romeo Ferraris’s Kevin Ceccon completes the top three thanks to a 1:54.284 lap set in Qualifying 2.
FIA ETCR
Budapest practice thoughts from the FIA ETCR drivers
Kevin Ceccon
“Qualifying was good, my Q1 attempt was not that great as I had a few mistakes but Q2 was much better. The feeling with the car is improving session by session. I felt comfortable and so it’s very good. Now Mikel and I are both in Quarter Final 1 which is a great result for the team because we are up there with Mattias. We know he is a bit quicker than us at the moment but we will fight hard.”
The trio make up the Quarter Final 1 grid, while Romeo Ferraris’ Giovanni Venturini, team-mate Maxime Martin and CUPRA EKS’ Jordi Gené make up Quarter Final 2’s grid for Pool FAST.
Jordi Gené’s lap from Qualifying 2 was disallowed for exceeding track limits at Turn 11.
On-track action resumes at 12:25 local time for Pool FURIOUS Qualifying.
Pool FAST Combined Qualifying
Ekström
Azcona
Ceccon
Venturini
Martin
Gené
RESULTS
https://www.its-results.com/etcr/2022/d689df0e-3ec1-4d91-923a-4b63b4ef3eae
