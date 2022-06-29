At its meeting in Paris today, the FIA World Motor Sport Council agreed that due to the ongoing quarantine restrictions and associated logistical challenges in Asia, rounds of WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and FIA ETCR – eTouring Car World Cup set to take place on the continent will not be held this year.

Together with Discovery Sports Events, the promoter of the two series, the FIA is working towards securing replacement events. Further details on the new calendar additions will be communicated in due course.

