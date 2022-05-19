Discovery Sports Events – promoter of the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup – in consultation with the FIA, TOSFED – the Turkish ASN – and EMSO Sportif – the event promoter – announces the postponement of FIA ETCR Race TR, originally scheduled for 20-22 May 2022 at Istanbul Park.
Pre-event requirements were not fulfilled in time for the race to take place on this date.
Ad
FIA ETCR
Romeo Ferraris target regular success in 2022 FIA ETCR
Discovery Sports Events, FIA, TOSFED and EMSO Sportif will communicate a new date in November in due course.
FIA ETCR
FIA ETCR partners with INFINITE REALITY at the Grand Prix de Pau
FIA ETCR
FIA ETCR Continues with HTWO Green Hydrogen Generators
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad