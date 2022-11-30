Image credit: FIA ETCR

For Hyundai Motorsport N we are talking about an association with one of the strongest manufacturers in the world with already a very strong heritage in terms of motorsport. And it’s fantastic to have such a strong brand as such a strong supporter of our series.

Hyundai Motorsport did a great job improving compared with last year, but they did have the challenge of quite a lot of bad luck on many aspects.

They were probably not at the level they were looking for and I think 2022 can be seen as a stepping stone for what the future of electrification will be for the brand.

We saw great progress from Hyundai Motorsport over the year and this was best highlighted by the King of the Weekend achieved by Mikel Azcona in Vallelunga. And, on the topic of Mikel and Hyundai Motorsport, we know that they are capable of great things as seen by their performance in WTCR.

They definitely deployed a great line-up of drivers this year and another highlight was seeing how Nicky Catsburg jumped in mid-season and adapted so well – it was a tough ask, yet you could see how well he was adapting to the challenge and learning something in every session.

Looking to the future, it is fantastic to collaborate with a brand like Hyundai, who are pushing forward with their march for electrification with a very exciting portfolio of products.

