Hyundai Motorsport N driver Jean Karl Vernay got his day off to a great start at Circuit Zolder for the fourth round of the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup, by taking pole in the Pool FAST qualifying sessions.

Vernay topped Qualifying 1 with a 1:36.428 lap which did not get bettered in Pool FAST’s second attempt despite CUPRA EKS driver Tom Blomqvist’s strong efforts. Blomqvist takes the second spot thanks to a 1:36.754 time, with team-mate Adrien Tambay securing the third fastest combined time in 1:36.987.

Pool FAST Q2 Times

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Pool FAST Q1 Times

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Combined FAST Qualifying Times

Image credit: FIA ETCR

