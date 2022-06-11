The first Quarter Finals for FIA ETCR RACE HU took place this afternoon, with CUPRA EKS driver Mattias Ekström taking the chequered flag first in Quarter Final 1 and Maxime Martin claiming the same in Quarter Final 2 for Romeo Ferraris.

Ekström started the race on Pole but lost the lead early on to former team-mate Mikel Azcona who remained at the front for the majority of the 3-lap race, while Hyundai Motorsport N’s Kevin Ceccon was left with third place after running wide at the first corner.

With all three drivers using their Power-Up judiciously throughout the Quarter Finals, it was Ekström who deployed it last for an undercut on Hyundai Motorsport N’s Azcona. The CUPRA EKS driver led the battle in the final corner to take the win.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Quarter Final 2 saw Romeo Ferraris’ Giovanni Venturini make a great start from Pole, though it was team-mate Maxime Martin who took the lead and stayed put until the chequered flag.

Venturini and CUPRA EKS’ Jordi Gené delivered most of the action, putting in brilliant moves against one another throughout lap 2 and 3. Venturi took second place, with Gené close behind in third.

The Pool FURIOUS Quarter Finals are next today, from 17:45 local time.

Pool FAST Quarter Final 1

Ekström

Azcona

Ceccon

Pool FAST Quarter Final 2

Martin

Venturini

Gené

Pool FAST Semi Final 1 Grid

Ekström

Azcona

Martin

Pool FAST Semi Final 2 Grid

Ceccon

Venturini

Gené

RESULTS

https://www.its-results.com/etcr/2022/d689df0e-3ec1-4d91-923a-4b63b4ef3eae

