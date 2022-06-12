Pool Furious delivered two contrasting Semi Finals in Budapest, with Romeo Ferraris’ Bruno Spengler and CUPRA EKS’ Tom Blomqvist securing top stops in their respective battles.

The first Semi Final quickly became a duel between Spengler and Hyundai Motorsport N’s Jean Karl Vernay, with both drivers trading places throughout, while CUPRA EKS’ Adrian Tambay suffered a mapping issue at the start which delayed him significantly.

Ad

In a true demonstration of never giving up, Tambay was nevertheless able to finish second, following contact between Spengler and Vernay on the final lap which saw Vernay stop on track. All three cars still took the chequered flag; Spengler first, Tambay second and Vernay third.

FIA ETCR Azcona and Venturini win Pool FAST Semi Finals 2 HOURS AGO

Image credit: FIA ETCR

SF2 produced smoother racing, with Tom Blomqvist leading from start to finish. There were still plenty of battles to enjoy however, thanks to Romeo Ferraris’ Luca Filippi and Hyundai Motorsport N’s Norbert Michelisz. National hero Michelisz fought hard for second place throughout the 3-lap race, it wasn’t to be however, though the local crowd still cheered the chequered flag to everyone’s delight.

The DHL Super Finals are next for FIA ETCR; Pool FAST take to the track at 14:11 and Pool FURIOUS race at 18:30.

Pool FURIOUS Semi Final 1Spengler Tambay Vernay

Pool FUROUS Semi Final 2Blomqvist Filippi Michelisz

DHL Super Final POOL FURIOUS GridAzcona

Martin

Ekström

Venturini

Gené

Ceccon

RESULTS

FIA ETCR Spengler and Vernay dominate in action-packed Pool FURIOUS Quarter Finals 16 HOURS AGO