Pool Furious delivered two contrasting Semi Finals in Budapest, with Romeo Ferraris’ Bruno Spengler and CUPRA EKS’ Tom Blomqvist securing top stops in their respective battles.
The first Semi Final quickly became a duel between Spengler and Hyundai Motorsport N’s Jean Karl Vernay, with both drivers trading places throughout, while CUPRA EKS’ Adrian Tambay suffered a mapping issue at the start which delayed him significantly.
Ad
In a true demonstration of never giving up, Tambay was nevertheless able to finish second, following contact between Spengler and Vernay on the final lap which saw Vernay stop on track. All three cars still took the chequered flag; Spengler first, Tambay second and Vernay third.
FIA ETCR
Azcona and Venturini win Pool FAST Semi Finals
Image credit: FIA ETCR
SF2 produced smoother racing, with Tom Blomqvist leading from start to finish. There were still plenty of battles to enjoy however, thanks to Romeo Ferraris’ Luca Filippi and Hyundai Motorsport N’s Norbert Michelisz. National hero Michelisz fought hard for second place throughout the 3-lap race, it wasn’t to be however, though the local crowd still cheered the chequered flag to everyone’s delight.
The DHL Super Finals are next for FIA ETCR; Pool FAST take to the track at 14:11 and Pool FURIOUS race at 18:30.
Pool FURIOUS Semi Final 1SpenglerTambayVernay
Pool FUROUS Semi Final 2Blomqvist FilippiMichelisz
DHL Super Final POOL FURIOUS GridAzcona
Martin
Ekström
Venturini
Gené
Ceccon
Martin
Ekström
Venturini
Gené
Ceccon
RESULTS
The post Pool FURIOUS Semi Finals sees Spengler and Blomqvist race to victory appeared first on FIA ETCR.
FIA ETCR
Spengler and Vernay dominate in action-packed Pool FURIOUS Quarter Finals
FIA ETCR
Pool FAST Quarter Finals see Ekström and Martin race to the top
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad