The fourth round of the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup, Race BE, will be shown live for all sessions across online platforms and the Eurosport Player.

As the battle to be top of the standings heats up, the Belgian circuit of Zolder will host Race BE as part of its Circuit Zolder Electrified event this weekend, July 8-10.

Ad

Image credit: FIA ETCR

FIA ETCR Hyundai Motorsport N braced to brave Belgium 6 HOURS AGO

FIA ETCR is promoted by Discovery Sports Events and broadcast on its Eurosport channel as well as across a vast distribution network: https://www.fia-etcr.com/events/circuit-zolder/ – Where to Watch.

Online, competitive sessions can be seen on series channels, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/fia.etcr/ and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/FIAETCR with the event-culminating DHL Super Finals both broadcast and available on the Eurosport Player https://www.eurosportplayer.com/sport/electric-touring-car-racing.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Previously this season, the first DHL Super Final was shown live-delayed for broadcast scheduling considerations, however from this weekend both DHL Super Finals will be shown on the Eurosport Player live.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Xavier Gavory, Series Director, FIA ETCR:

“Previously the first, Pool FAST, DHL Super Final was shown ‘as-live’ with a delay however we’ve responded to consumer demand and made this session available live on the Eurosport Player. This now means that all FIA ETCR competitive sessions can be seen as they happen with qualifying, quarter and semi finals available on our YouTube and Facebook channels and the DHL Super Finals available on the Eurosport Player as well as broadcast. This enables the action to be seen anywhere on a variety of devices.

FIA ETCR Sustainability Saturday: FIA ETCR leaves its mark post Pau 02/07/2022 AT 07:06