This weekend the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup is in Belgium for Race BE as part of Circuit Zolder Electrified where it continues with its #TransitionInMotion CSR programme through a number of initiatives in support of Racing Pride

Initiatives at Circuit Zolder Electrified by FIA ETCR include welcoming Racing Pride co-founder Richard Morris and driver ambassador Sarah Moore to the event to raise awareness on how racing can be more inclusive to LGBTQ+ communities.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Both Sarah and Richard joined the FIA ETCR drivers, teams and organisation for a photo opportunity at the start of the race weekend with the pair set to feature in the event’s broadcast output with all six FIA ETCR eRacers featuring visibility for LGBTQ+ communities and the Racing Pride movement.

Discovery Sports Events as FIA ETCR promoter is committed to initiatives to benefit local communities, future sustainable mobility globally and promoting a positive, inclusive future for motorsport and the automotive industry. The various initiatives all fall under the FIA ETCR #TransitionInMotion CSR programme which incorporates the principles of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), agreed in 2015 with the Paris Agreement.

In Budapest last month, initiatives for #TransitionInMotion included support of the We Move Budapest initiative as well as the local Red Cross and homeless charity, Forras . All excess foodstuffs from FIA ETCR race weekends are distributed to local charities.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

More on FIA ETCR’s sustainability actions can be found here: https://www.fia-etcr.com/sustainability/

Xavier Gavory, Series Director, FIA ETCR:

“It is fantastic for FIA ETCR to continue to promote positive statements backed-up by positive actions across all rounds of our series and beyond. In Budapest we were able to support the We Move Budapest initiative, the Red Cross and the Forras charity. This weekend in Zolder we are supporting Racing Pride. We are committed to our CSR programme #TransitionInMotion and this is something we push at all levels of our organisation and at all times. We proudly try to make a change in mentality about sustainable development in motorsport, regarding the reduction of greenhouse gases emissions but also bringing a positive social impact through our events.”

Sarah Moore, Racing Pride Ambassador:

“FIA ETCR’s support for Racing Pride is great. Racing Pride is growing from strength to strength and it’s great to have more series recognising what we are doing and wanting to work with us to create a more inclusive place to be. I think that having series like ETCR and also ERA is important for the future of motorsport, so it is great for me to actually be here to witness something like this for the first time. I would love to have a drive in both an ETCR car and ERA car to have an experience of what they are doing to make it better for the environment and for the future. I think having visible allies and having more events to help raise awareness of Racing Pride – whose aim is to positively promote inclusivity within motorsport to help to make it feel like a safer and more inclusive place for people of the LGBTQ+ community and also their families and friends. If more people and businesses continue to support LGBTQ+ inclusion then I really hope one day we get to a point where we can celebrate how far we have come.”

Rita Csókás Gáspárné, Manager, Budapest Red Cross:

“We were delighted with the help of the Discovery Sports Events team. As a local association it is very important to have external support and we hope we will work with them again for their next events at the Hungaroring.”

