Adrien Tambay, driving for CUPRA EKS, was fastest in both Pool FURIOUS Qualifying sessions this afternoon, setting a best overall lap in 1:54.687.

Tambay, sharing his car with this morning’s fastest driver Mattias Ekström, played it safe in Qualifying 1, though still taking the top spot, before improving in the second session to set the top time for Pool FURIOUS.

Ad

Romeo Ferraris’ Bruno Spengler takes second place thanks to his Q1 lap (1:54.906), with CUPRA EKS’ Tom Blomqvist completing the top three, having set his fastest lap in 1:54.976 during Q2.

FIA ETCR Ekström fastest in Pool FAST Qualifying 4 HOURS AGO

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Tambay, Spengler and Blomqvist will therefore compete in the Quarter Final 1 for Pool FURIOUS, with Hyundai Motorsport M team-mates Jean Karl Vernay and Norbert Michelisz, along with Romeo Ferraris’ Luca Filippi making up the grid for Quarter Final 2.

The FIA ETCR takes to the track again in a few hours with Pool FAST Quarter Finals from 14:55 local time, and Pool FURIOUS Quarter Finals from 17:45 local time.

Pool FURIOUS Combined Qualifying

Tambay

Spengler

Blomqvist

Vernay

Michelisz

Filippi

RESULTS

https://www.its-results.com/etcr/2022/d689df0e-3ec1-4d91-923a-4b63b4ef3eae

FIA ETCR Budapest practice thoughts from the FIA ETCR drivers 19 HOURS AGO