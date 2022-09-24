Title points leader Adrien Tambay took the Pool FURIOUS pole position at Sachenring for Race DE whilst as the season-finale to the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup .

Tambay took his CUPRA EKS CUPRA eRacer to a 1m 28.173s lap in the Q1 session and was unable to improve come Q2, but neither was his nearest rival, Mikel Azcona for Hyundai Motorport N in the Veloster N ETCR, with third fastest in both sessions, and overall, Norbert Michelisz finiding a slight improvement in lap time in Q2 for Hyundai Motorsport N.

Race DE Pool FURIOUS Qualifying Times (Combined)

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Romeo Ferraris duo Bruno Spenger and Luca Filippi both set their fastest laps in Q2, with Filippi displacing CUPRA EKS driver Jordi Gené to render the Spaniard slowest of the FURIOUS drivers.

Race DE Pool FURIOUS Qualifying One Times

Race DE Pool FURIOUS Qualifying Two Times

Pool FURIOUS Quarter Final One Grid

Pool FURIOUS Quarter Final Two Grid

Post Qualifying Points

Adrien Tambay CUPRA EKS

For some reason the track was maybe a bit slower for the second run, I don’t know but it was a little bit more difficult to get more from the car. To be honest, an amazing job from the whole team the car to put the car on pole for both Pools is a mega job. This track is like a crazy bull when you drive 500 kilowatts, it’s crazy as the car is powerful with low grip so it’s a real challenge for a driver. I found it pretty close to a kind of rallycross where you really have to driveit hard in the first lap.

Mikel Azcona Hyundai Motorsport N

Qualifying was very good, P2 overall. I had a good initial lap in Q1, a much better feeling than yesterday’s Free Practice. The car was much better in terms of front and rear balance, now the car is always under control so allowing me to go to the limit since the beginning of the session with a very good grip overall. I like the set-up of the car, which is very important for the Quarter Final, so very happy. We were very close to pole position but still, good points for the championship.

Norbert Michelisz Hyundai Motorsport N

Qualifying was ok, we managed to improve a bit for the second run, which felt good. I was probably under-driving some parts of it; you always think afterwards when it’s so tight where you might have lost it but in the end I was happy with the session, it was a good Qualifying for me so I am looking forward to the afternoon.

Bruno Spengler Romeo Ferraris

P4 in the end, it’s it’s okay if not super satisfying. Let’s say it would have been nice to be in the first quarter to score more points. I think we’ve improved from yesterday already, which is already a positive point, I think we can still improve a bit in the races and the goal now is to do a good job in the races for maximum points in each race. I think our car is, is really not bad if maybe there is a few things we can work on to improve it for the races. But the basic package is very good. And let’s see now over the races, how many points we can score, but the goal is to to be consistent in the races and score as many points as possible.

Luca Filippi Romeo Ferraris

We were all very close, a very tight pack as usual. I made three small mistakes in the same lap, my best lap, and so I probably am not where I had opportunity to be. I have to recover from P5 and do a good Semi and a good Quarter Final in order to have the best position possible for tomorrow’s DHL Super Final, but the car feels really good and the circuit is really enjoyable.

Jordi Gené CUPRA EKS

