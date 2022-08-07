England women’s hockey team made history on Sunday by beating Australia 2-1 to take Commonwealth Games gold for the first time.

Having won a medal at every Commonwealth Games since hockey was added to the programme in 1998, gold was the only one missing from England’s cabinet.

But Holly Hunt gave England a fine start at the University of Birmingham in front of a lively, packed home crowd, scoring with an excellent strike from the top of the D early in the second quarter.

And Tess Howard’s deflected effort four minutes later doubled their advantage to give their opponents a mountain to climb.

Australia scored a consolation in the dying moments of the game through Ambrosia Malone after England gave away a short corner, but there wasn't enough time to scramble an equaliser.

"I'm a bit lost for words - it's the first time in history we've ever done this," England captain Hollie Pearne-Webb told BBC Sport.

"It's a new group. I think over the next two years it's pretty exciting when we join up with the GB squad when the Scots and the Welsh come in.

"The crowd's support has been absolutely phenomenal. I just feel so lucky that's it's in my career that we get a home Commonwealth Games.”

On her feelings at the final whistle, Pearne-Webb added: "Just pure relief - it was a bit of an up-and-down game. we played well in the first half, stepped off a little in the second half, absorbed a bit of pressure and got there in the end."

England's men will go for the bronze medal on Monday when they face South Africa.