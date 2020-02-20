Danson suffered a freak head injury in 2018 after banging her head on a wall when laughing at a joke told by her boyfriend, now husband.

And although she battled back from mild brain trauma to rejoin the national setup, fuelling hopes of a return before the Tokyo Games this summer, she has now called time on her career.

"After a long 18 months but a fabulous 18 years in the sport, it's the right time for me to retire," Danson, GB and England women’s all-time joint leading scorer, said in a statement.

"It's been the most incredible journey I could have asked for, but a lot has changed. My head injury has been life-changing, also in terms of my perspective and things that have happened within my family. Throughout my career I've been 100% immersed in being an athlete, but my priorities are different now. All of that means it's the right time.

"I've known over the last couple of weeks that it was a decision I needed to come to. It's difficult because this has been my life. It'll be strange moving into something new, but I'm totally thankful and content. I have zero regrets about the way I've lived my career.

"I've lived my career in a manner that hockey has always been my priority, but I've come to that stage where I can't do that and it wouldn't be fair to the team. Your family are everything, there are many factors that have led to this decision. The opportunity to spend more time with my family is a gift and I look at it that way."

Danson struck 115 international goals in 306 appearances, finishing joint top scorer at Rio 2016 as GB stunned the Netherlands in a shootout to strike gold.