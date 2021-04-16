Put together a list of the most stressful life moments to go through and it is likely having a baby and moving house would come close to the top of the list.

GB hockey skipper Adam Dixon has done both in 2021 and happens to be preparing for the Olympic Games. Following a year like no other, Dixon has taken it in his stride, happily pushing back retirement for a year to try and make his second Olympics, five years after being part of the team in Rio.

Dixon, who is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo, said: "It's actually quite a daunting time in the Olympic cycle for me personally. The proximity to the Games, the whole Covid situation, having a new-born child in the household and then selling your house on top of all that. It is all the things that people say are super stressful and not to do at the same time, we have managed to squeeze into a year.

I'm in the midst of training for an Olympic Games and if selected this, would be my second Olympiad. I am hoping to go one step further and medal at these Games. It has been a funny old cycle with the addition of a year.

"My personal circumstances and plans were to possibly retire after the 2020 Games. So, to have to persuade Lettice (Adam's wife) to let me crack on for another year was a tricky job but we're here now and it's nice to have Purplebricks on the journey with us and making that transition with selling a house and competing in an Olympics as smooth as possible."

Dixon and his family are in the process of selling their home with the plan to move to Bristol once they have done so.

He is doing that, and currently has a For Sale board outside his house with imagery created by GB boxer Joe Joyce - an Olympic silver-medallist in Rio - on the sign.

Dixon added: "I think the imagery on the Purplebricks sale boards is pretty powerful, from an athlete's standpoint and the wider British public standpoint. I have the Joe Joyce British flag with the lion painted over the top and I think that is so good.

"It's at the top of my street and then the front of my house and it's quite a nice reminder that it's not just us as athletes competing at the Games, it symbolises us as the British nation. The British nation have a pretty big job on their hands in supporting us when we go to those Games and we know how great of a role they do play. It's always nice to know we have that support back home and I think the British lion on the front with the Team GB logo sends a really good message."

