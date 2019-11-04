The women, who will defend their title from Rio next summer, saw off Chile 5-1 over two legs (3-0 and 2-1) at Lee Valley, London.

The men came through 9-3 overall (5-2 and 4-1) against Malaysia.

"It is a relief and as Olympic champions we can go back out there and defend our title," said Unsworth.

"The real work starts here and we can now talk about putting our stamp on the tournament. It is a weight off our shoulders and we've come a long way."

GB's women won a maiden Olympic title at Rio 2016, coming through a dramatic shootout as keeper Maddie Hinch put in a match-winning display. The men bowed out at the group stage.